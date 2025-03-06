Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Thursday, March 6
UAB missed an opportunity to provide one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, losing at home to Memphis, but will turn around to face another team contending near the top of the AAC in Florida Atlantic.
The Blazers rallied to beat FAU on its home floor back in January and will look to complete a season sweep of the Owls on its home floor. In what is being pegged as an up-tempo affair, how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s our betting preview.
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida Atlantic: +5.5 (-118)
- UAB: -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Florida Atlantic: +188
- UAB: -220
Total: 163.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 6th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bartow Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Florida Atlantic Record: 16-13
- UAB Record: 19-10
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Key Players to Watch
Florida Atlantic
Tre Carroll: Carroll scored 20 points to go with seven rebounds in the first meeting, but he has seen his number dwindle since. He hasn’t scored in double figures in the last two games against North Texas and South Florida. Can he find his form against UAB?
UAB
Yaxel Lendeborg: The Owls didn’t have an answer for the senior big man in the first meeting, who scored 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting with 10 rebounds and seven assists. The Owls typically have a sturdy interior defense, but Lendeborg appears to have a massive advantage in this matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Prediction and Pick
UAB squandered a second-half lead, only to rally to win in the first meeting at FAU, but I’m going to back the road underdog, given the matchup.
The Blazers are incredibly reliant on their ability to put pressure on the rim. The team has the second lowest three-point rate in the conference, but FAU bolsters an elite rim defense that is top 40 in the country in near-poximity field goal percentage allowed.
While Lendeborg dominated the first matchup, I’m going to trust the Owls' interior defense to keep this game competitive throughout.
FAU’s offense can score from all three levels of the floor, and while UAB has an aggressive defense, it’s 10th in AAC effective field goal percentage allowed.
These two teams match up well with one another that I don’t see a glaring difference between them, so I’m interested in grabbing the points at over a few buckets with FAU.
PICK: Florida Atlantic +5.5 (-118, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
