Florida Gulf Coast vs. Cleveland State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for CBI Semifinal
Florida Gulf Coast and Cleveland State each won their respective first games of the CBI as the two teams advanced to meet in the semifinals in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Cleveland State enters as the small favorite in this postseason matchup in hopes of advancing to the CBI Finals in a battle of strength on strength as the Vikings defense will look to slow down Florida Gulf Coast’s potent offense.
Who has the edge in this one? We break it down for you below.
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida Gulf Coast: +4.5 (-106)
- Cleveland State: -4.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Florida Gulf Coast: +164
- Cleveland State: -200
Total: 138.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Cleveland State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 25
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ocean Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Florida Gulf Coast Record: 19-14
- Cleveland State Record: 22-12
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Cleveland State Key Players to Watch
Florida Gulf Coast
Keeshawn Kellman: The big man is questionable for this one after suffering an ankle injury against Army, playing only 19 minutes and his status is up in the air on a one day turnaround. This is the best player on the team, averaging nearly 14 points per game with seven rebounds on nearly 60% shooting from the field.
Cleveland State
Tevin Smith: The veteran wing didn’t miss in the Vikings win against Queens, finishing with 13 points on six-of-six shooting. With Kellman potentially sidelined for this one, the paint can open up for the rim running Smith, who is shooting 53% on two-point shots this season.
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Cleveland State Prediction and Pick
The loss of Kellman would be felt on both sides of the floor for the Eagles. Per Hoop-Explorer, Florida Gulf Coast is about seven points worse per 100 possessions on offense and nearly eight points worse on defense.
If Kellman is indeed out, FGCU will only have one true big man on the roster in a freshman Tristen Guillouette, who played 18 minutes in the win on Monday while grabbing six rebounds against an undersized Army team. However, against a much better Cleveland State team that attacks the rim at a high rate, the drop-off will be felt much more.
With so much uncertainty on the Florida Gulf Coast side, I’m going to take the small favorite in Cleveland State.
PICK: Cleveland State -4.5 (-114, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.