Florida vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Feb. 25
At one point this season, Georgia was 14-2 and fresh of wins against two ranked opponents in Kentucky and Oklahoma. Since then, the Bulldogs have gone 2-9 and are all of a sudden in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament entirely despite sporting a few impressive wins on their resume.
They're desperate to get back on track tonight when they take on No. 3 Florida for the second time this season. The first meeting went in the Gators' favor with Florida winning in a landslide, 89-59. Will we see a closer game the second time around? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Florida vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Florida -7.5 (-110)
- Georgia +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Florida -320
- Georgia +255
Total: 148.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Florida vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Florida Record: 24-3 (11-3 Conference)
- Georgia Record: 16-11 (4-10 Conference)
Florida vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Florida Gators
Walter Clayton Jr.: When the Gators beat the Bulldogs by 30 points a few weeks ago, Walter Clayton Jr. had a big game. He recorded 17 points, five assists, and five steals. If he can have another performance like that on Tuesday, Florida is going to dominate once again.
Georgia Bulldogs
Asa Newell: Georgia's forward is the team leader in both points (15.4) and rebounds (6.7). He has done his best to get Georgia back on track, putting up 20+ points in each of their last two losses. They need him to continue to play at that level on Tuesday night.
Florida vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
It's yet to be announced if Alex Condon will return to the lineup on Tuesday night after suffering an ankle injury. If he doesn't Georgia has a strong chance to keep this game within range. Georgia is a far better team on its home court with its average scoring margin improving from -9.7 on the road to +17.0 at home, a difference of 26.7 points.
A big reason for that is the Bulldogs' effective field goal percentage. improving from 44.7% on the road to 56.6% on their home court. I don't know the cause for their home and road splits, but they're significant enough that we should note it and consider betting them anytime they're playing at home.
With that in mind, give me the points with the Bulldogs on Tuesday night.
Pick: Georgia +7.5 (-110) via BetMGM
