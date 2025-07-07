Fluminense vs. Chelsea Prediction, Odds for FIFA Club World Cup Semifinals
Chelsea are massive betting favorites to advance to the Club World Cup final in what oddsmakers are pegging as a low-scoring game against Brazilian side Fluminense.
Certainly the surprise of the tournament, Fluminense finished in the lower third of the Brazilian club table last year, but have advanced to the final four of this event behind a surprise win over Inter Milan in the Round of 16 and a narrow 2-1 win over Al Halal in the quarterfinal. Their defense has been surprisingly steady, but face a tougher test against a hotter opponent.
Chelsea won eight of nine, including the UEFA Conference League, to end last season and have continued their strong play in the Club World Cup. Outside a 3-1 loss to Brazilian side Flamengo in the group stage, they have outscored their opponents 15-3 in this tournament. There’s a reason they’re such heavy betting favorites to advance.
Let’s get into the match with a prediction below. All odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Fluminense vs. Chelsea Odds
Moneyline
- Fluminense: +460
- Chelsea: -165
- Tie: +260
Total
- 2.5 goals OVER -104, UNDER -136
Fluminense vs. Chelsea Prediction
What stands out to me about the odds is the total being set at 2.5 goals with the UNDER a -136 favorite. All but one of Chelsea’s games have gone over three goals while Fluminense’s games would be 2-3 on that mark. That suggests a possession-heavy game with fewer scoring opportunities.
That plays into Chelsea's hands.
First off, I think Chelsea will win this game. Fluminense has enjoyed a storybook run in the Club World Cup, but their opponents, outside Inter Milan, have been weak and their form previous to this tournament was spotty. They’re due for regression.
Best Bet: Chelsea -165 (FanDuel)
Specifically, I think Chelsea will come out firing from the onset and take the game to Fluminense. They should dominate possession early and turn one of them into a goal. They are superior on the set pieces, specifically, and that could be a factor with them holding so much possession.
Fluminense will stay back, as they do, and try to win on the counter. Chelsea will be prepared for that and take advantage. Whether they come through in that way or on a set piece, they should find room. I think that starts in the first half.
Halftime result Chelsea +105 (FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.