France vs. Team USA Best Prop Bets for Olympic Basketball Gold Medal Game (Back KD, LeBron)
Team USA is just one win away from capturing yet another gold medal in 5x5 men’s basketball, but it will have to go through a tough France team that is the host country at this year’s Olympics.
Rising superstar Victor Wembanyama stands in the way of LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant finishing the job for the United States, who was tested in the semifinals against Serbia, orchestrating a massive fourth-quarter comeback to advance to Saturday’s gold medal match.
Earlier this week, I broke down how to bet on this matchup in our game preview, but if you’re not comfortable picking a side, there are plenty of ways to also bet in the prop market on Saturday.
For Team USA, I’m focusing on Durant and James to play a major role while the French have a sneaky star that could cash in at plus money from long range.
Let’s break down the best props to place for what should be an electric gold medal matchup.
France vs. Team USA Best Prop Bets
- Kevin Durant OVER 15.5 Points (-110)
- Isaia Cordinier OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)
- LeBron James OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Kevin Durant OVER 15.5 Points (-110)
USA Basketball’s all-time leading scorer will get the nod in the starting lineup for the first time in the Olympics on Saturday.
Durant, who came off the bench to open the Olympics after missing essentially all of Team USA’s preparation this summer due to a calf injury, will replace guard Jrue Holiday as a starter against France.
This is a significant move, and one that is made possible by the weak guard play of the French, rendering Holiday’s defensive dominance at the guard spot not as essential for the Americans.
Durant scored just nine points on 4-of-8 shooting against Serbia, but he closed the game and ended up playing 24 minutes.
With an increased role in the starting lineup and the gold medal on the line, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Team USA feed Durant early and often, and he’s already had an insane breakout shooting game (8-for-9 in the first group play matchup with Serbia) in this Olympics.
If Steve Kerr shortens his rotation on Saturday, Durant should be one of the primary beneficiaries.
Isaia Cordinier OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)
Team USA fans won’t like it, but there is a perfect French player to target on Saturday afternoon.
Forward Isaia Cordinier has been terrific all Olympics for the host country, and he’s stepped into a massive role over the last two games, attempting 13 and 10 total shots while playing a combined 58 minutes.
Cordinier shot 4-for-5 from 3-point range in the upset win over Canada, and he followed that up with a 2-for-5 shooting game from long range against Germany.
As we saw against Serbia, Team USA can be prone to giving up a ton of 3-pointers, and France is likely to attack from deep to attempt to make up for the talent deficit it has against the Americans.
I love this play for Cordinier at plus money.
LeBron James OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
The minutes, shots and stats have been spread around pretty evenly for Team USA this summer, but LeBron James has been a stat-sheet stuffer, recording a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the semifinal win over Serbia.
While there aren’t many games where James has flirted with 31.5 points, rebounds and assists, my thinking for this prop is similar to that of Durant’s.
If Kerr shortens his rotation, or is in a pinch to go to his best lineup, there is no doubt that James will be on the floor for an extended period.
He played 32 minutes against Serbia in the semis, blowing through this number with 38 points, rebounds and assists. Don’t be shocked if the Team USA captain flirts with another triple-double in the gold medal game.
