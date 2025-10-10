Fresno State vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
After losing to Kansas in Week 0, the Fresno State Bulldogs have rattled off five straight wins heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Colorado State Rams.
Colorado State has one of the worst offenses in the country, and it sits at 1-4 through five games. As a result, the Rams are home underdogs in Week 7, but oddsmakers have only favored the Bulldogs by 6.5-points.
Is that line a little disrespectful to Matt Entz’s group? Fresno State is 3-3 against the spread, and it has knocked off Hawai’i and Oregon State on the road already in 2025.
Let’s dive into the latest odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this Week 7 matchup.
Fresno State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fresno State -6.5 (-112)
- Colorado State +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fresno State: -225
- Colorado State: +185
Total
- 46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Fresno State vs. Colorado State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 10
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Canvas Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Fresno State record: 5-1
- Colorado State record: 1-4
Fresno State vs. Colorado State Key Players to Watch
E.J. Warner, Quarterback, Fresno State
Warner has thrown six interceptions in as many games this season, but he does lead the Mountain West Conference in completion percentage (72.5%) this season.
The son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, E.J. has just two games in 2025 where he’s cleared 200 passing yards. If the Bulldogs are going to win this game by a wide margin, he’ll have to play much better – and avoid turnovers – against this suspect Rams defense.
Colorado State ranks 130th in the country in EPA/Play on defense, so this could be a game where Warner pads his overall stats.
Fresno State vs. Colorado State Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams has played a terribly tough schedule in the 2025 season, yet the Rams have just one win and rank 111th in the country in Net EPA/Play.
Colorado State moves the ball best on the ground (39th in EPA/Rush), but it’s facing an elite Bulldogs run defense (ninth in EPA/Rush) that is giving up just 3.6 yards per carry in 2025.
The Rams have struggled to throw the ball, as four different quarterbacks have attempted passes in 2025 and the Rams still rank 104th in the country in EPA/Pass.
Fresno State hasn’t dominated against the spread this season, but this team outranks Colorado in Net EPA/Play (57th) by a wide margin and has won five games in a row.
Warner is a veteran quarterback that should be able to keep the Bulldogs on top against a suspect defense, and Colorado State is just 2-3 against the spread this season with its lone straight up win coming against Northern Colorado by four points.
Fresno State should run away with this Week 7 matchup.
Pick: Fresno State -6.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
