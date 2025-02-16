Genesis Invitational Live Odds and Prediction: Ludvig Aberg Favored Ahead of Final Round
The latest signature event on the 2025 PGA Tour calendar will wrap up at Torrey Pines today.
Through the first 54 holes of the Genesis Invitational, an unlikely name leads the field. Patrick Rodgers has a one-stroke on the field with Denny McCarthy right behind him. Ludvig Aberg sits two shots back from Rodgers in solo third. In T4, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood, and Davis Thompson sit four strokes back from the lead.
As someone holding a Rodgers 200-1 ticket, I'm going to root for the leader to maintain the top spot throughout the day. If you don't have a Rodgers ticket or you're just looking for another live bet to place, I'm here to help you out.
Let's take a look at the live odds entering today's final round and then I'll give you a name I'd consider placing a bet on.
Genesis Invitational live odds before final round
- Ludvig Aberg +300
- Patrick Rodgers +350
- Denny McCarthy +400
- Scottie Scheffler +1000
- Rory McIlroy +1400
- Patrick Cantlay +1600
- Tommy Fleetwood +1800
- Tony Finau +2000
- Davis Thompson +2200
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Maverick McNealy +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama +5500
- Nico Echavarria +5500
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Despite being two shots back, the Swede is favored to win entering today's final round with an implied probability of 25%.
Who will win the Genesis Invitational?
If you're looking for betting value before the top golfers tee off today, I think you have to look at the group that's four strokes behind the lead. The name in that group that sticks out to me the most is Patrick Cantlay at +1600.
Cantlay had a great day both with his approach play and his putting, but somehow lost 1.44 strokes around the greens. If he can carry his iron play and putting from yesterday and today but cleans things up with his chipping, he's going to have the game to go on a run and challenge the leaders.
It's also promising to see his scoring improve each round. He shot a 74 on Thursday, followed it up with a 70 on Friday, and then a 68 on Saturday. If he takes another step in the right direction today, he's going to be in the mix coming down the stretch.
Genesis Invitational Pick: Patrick Cantlay +1600 at BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
