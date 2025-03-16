George Mason vs. VCU Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Atlantic 10 Tournament Final
An automatic bid to the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament is on the line on Sunday, as the VCU Rams take on the George Mason Patriots in the A-10 Tournament Final.
VCU has been the No. 1 seed in the A-10 all season long, and it’s looking to close things out with a win as a favorite in the title game. The Rams already have a double-digit win over George Mason from the regular season.
However, the Patriots could play spoiler after winning four games in a row to push their record to 26-7 in the 2024-25 season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this A-10 Tournament clash.
George Mason vs. VCU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- George Mason +8.5 (-115)
- VCU -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- George Mason: +320
- VCU: -410
Total
- 127.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
George Mason vs. VCU How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 16
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- George Mason record: 26-7
- VCU record: 27-6
George Mason vs. VCU Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Here are some players to consider in the prop market – if they’re posted – on Sunday.
George Mason
- Jalen Haynes
The senior forward leads the Patriots in scoring (14.1 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 rebounds per game) in the 2024-25 season. He’s scored 22 and 24 points in the two A-10 Tournament matchups that he’s played in, and he put up 10 points and eight boards in the loss to VCU earlier this season.
VCU
- Max Shulga
A 38.8 percent shooter from deep, Shulga is a key piece of this VCU offense this season. He had a huge game the last time these two teams played, scoring 22 points and knocking down four 3-pointers in an easy Rams win.
George Mason vs. VCU Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in our Best College Basketball Picks and Predictions column why the VCU Rams are primed to punch their ticket to the Big Dance:
This season, VCU has been the best team in the A-10, and I don’t expect that to change against a George Mason team that it handled in their lone matchup during the regular season.
The Rams won that game by 16 points at home, and now they’re favored by just 8.5 in the A-10 Final.
George Mason and VCU are both solid defensive teams, ranking inside the top 30 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric. However, George Mason is just 200th in adjusted offensive efficiency, a major drop off from the Rams.
VCU is 45th in that metric, and it averages 77.4 points per game while allowing the fourth-fewest points per game in the country (62.4) this season. In fact, opponents are shooting just 38.9 percent from the field against the Rams – the eight-best mark in the country.
George Mason has been stout defensively (it is 12th in the country in points allowed per game), but the offense lags behind, especially from behind the arc. George Mason is averaging less than seven made 3-pointers per game – 280th in the country.
Meanwhile, VCU – despite shooting a pedestrian percentage – is 42nd in the country in 3s made per game. That disparity, plus VCU’s overall better offense, should help it win and cover against the Patriots for the second time this season.
Pick: VCU -8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
