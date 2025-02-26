George Washington vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers have won four games in a row to pull within three games of the No. 2 spot in the conference – a great sign heading towards the A-10 Tournament.
On Wednesday, the Ramblers find themselves as home favorites against the George Washington Revolutionaries, who are just 6-7 in A-10 play and 4-5 straight up in nine true road games.
The Ramblers have one by two possessions in all four of their games on this winning streak, and they’re favored to do that again on Wednesday night. Can Desmond Watson, Sheldon Edwards and company keep the streak going tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this A-10 battle.
George Washington vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- George Washington +4.5 (-105)
- Loyola Chicago -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- George Washington: +170
- Loyola Chicago: -205
Total
- 139.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
George Washington vs. Loyola Chicago How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gentile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- George Washington record: 18-10
- Loyola Chicago record: 18-9
George Washington vs. Loyola Chicago Best College Basketball Prop Bets
George Washington
- Rafael Castro 8+ Rebounds (-145)
This season, Rafael Castro leads the A-10 in rebounds per game (9.1), and he’s picked up at least eight boards in 18 of his 28 games.
Castro has cleared this prop in seven of his last 10 games, and he’s averaging nearly 10 rebounds per game (9.8) over his last 12 contests.
Loyola Chicago
- Sheldon Edwards 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-105)
This season, Edwards leads the A-10 in 3-point percentage (39.1 percent), making 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc. Edwards is going to get 3s up at volume in this matchup. While the Revs are allowing opponents to shoot just 30.5 percent from 3, Edwards has three or more made 3s in five of his last six games.
George Washington vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction and Pick
The Ramblers are playing some of their best basketball of the season at this point, but I actually think George Washington has a path to cover in this game.
The Revs aren’t one of the better shooting teams in the country, but they are 54th in opponent points per game and in the top-100 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.
Loyola is outside the top-100 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, and even though it has been winning at a high rate as of late, the Ramblers aren’t blowing out teams over this stretch. Loyola’s offense is middling, ranking 111th in field goal percentage while averaging 74.0 points per game.
The Revs have also been serviceable on the road, going 4-5 straight up. I’m not sold on them pulling off an upset, but they can keep this game close against this Ramblers team.
Pick: George Washington +4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
