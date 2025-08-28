Georgia State vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Saturday night in Oxford brings a classic Group‑of‑Five vs. SEC clash as Ole Miss hosts Georgia State in a game that feels more like a lopsided showcase than a competitive opener.
The Panthers struggled to a 3–9 season under first-year coach Dell McGee, turning heads only midseason before fading late — a clear contrast to the Rebels' machinery built for playoff runs.
Lane Kiffin’s squad starts a new chapter under redshirt sophomore signal-caller Austin Simmons, whose debut is the storyline everyone in the Grove is circling.
Georgia State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia State +35.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss -35.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgia State (N/A)
- Ole Miss (N/A)
Total
- Over 60.5 (-110)
- Under 60.5 (-110)
Georgia State vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia State Record: 0-0
- Ole Miss Record: 0-0
Georgia State vs. Ole Miss Key Player to Watch
Austin Simmons, Quarterback – Ole Miss
Austin Simmons, named the starting quarterback after serving his apprenticeship behind Jaxson Dart, carries outsized expectations into his first career start. In his two seasons on campus, Simmons has absorbed NFL-level coaching from Lane Kiffin and Joe Judge, and analysts even count him among college football’s most important rising QBs. What makes him especially compelling is his composure under pressure, exemplified by a relief appearance against Georgia where he sparked a drive with pinpoint accuracy.
As Simmons commands an offense lacking experienced WR depth but still anchored by returner Cayden Lee, his decision-making will determine whether Ole Miss can replicate its 38.6 points-per-game output from last year. Facing a Georgia State defense coming off an 0–8 conference finish and working through its own rebuild, Simmons’ performance could turn Week 1 into a launchpad rather than a mere formality.
Georgia State vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Even with all the hype about Simmons, a 34.5-point line might feel extreme, but let’s do some forensics. Georgia State enters the season with a projected win total under 3.5 games and little belief from Vegas that they’ll contend in the Sun Belt.
The team's 3-9 record last year came under a first-year staff, and it was dead-last in its division in the preseason poll. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is coming off a 10-3 season capped with a Gator Bowl win, ranking third nationally in scoring offense (38.6 PPG) and locking down defenses with a 14.4 PPG allowed — second‑best in the nation.
Add a transfer-rich roster and a quarterback primed for his moment, and the result looks preordained — the question is just how lopsided the score. Simmons’ succession plan has been smooth, with veteran mentors guiding him and few cracks in the foundation despite inexperience.
Pick: Ole Miss -35.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
