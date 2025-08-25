Georgia Tech vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
The post Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter era for Colorado Buffaloes football is set to begin on Friday night when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 1 College Football action.
Deion Sanders is back as the team's head coach, but this year's version of Colorado will look significantly different from what we saw last season.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is looking to take a step forward after finishing 7-6 in two straight seasons. The Yellow Jackets are thankful they're past the Geoff Collins era, where they'd fail to record more than three wins, but it's time for them to improve past a 7-6 record in Brent Key's fourth year as head coach.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this ACC vs. Big 12 showdown.
Georgia Tech vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Georgia Tech -3.5 (-118)
- Colorado +3.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Georgia Tech -188
- Colorado +155
Total
- Over 53.5 (-105)
- Under 53.5 (-115)
Georgia Tech vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 29
- Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia Tech Record: 0-0
- Colorado Record: 0-0
Georgia Tech vs. Colorado Key Player to Watch
Kaidon Salter, Quarterback - Colorado
Colorado is expected to start Liberty transfer, Kaidon Salter at quarterback in Week 1. Salter has big shoes to fill with Shedeur now in the NFL, but he brings a veteran presence to this team. With Liberty last season, Salter threw for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while also running the ball 114 times for 587 yards and seven touchdowns. His 2023 season was more impressive from a statistics perspective, so he'll look to mimic his 2023 form, but his athleticism should help him behind a struggling Colorado offensive line.
Georgia Tech vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
I'm not ready to believe in Colorado until the Buffaloes can prove to me they can win without Sanders at quarterback and a Heisman Trophy winner in Hunter at both wide receiver and cornerback. This Colorado team, the past two seasons, was a talented squad, and while the Buffs have done their best to replace those players through the Transfer Portal, it may be too tall a task for them to continue the impressive level of play they showed in 2023 and 2024.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets are returning plenty of players from the 2024 season this year, and their secondary is expected to be a tough unit that should have no problem slowing down Colorado's pass-first offense.
I'll lay the points with Georgia Tech.
Pick: Georgia Tech -3.5 (-118) via FanDuel
