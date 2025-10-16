Georgia Tech vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
The Duke Blue Devils have won three games in a row, but they have a tough matchup in Week 8 of the college football season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech has jumped to No. 12 in the country, but it’s set as a road underdog in this matchup.
The Yellow Jackets have wins over Clemson, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech this season, going 4-2 against the spread. Haynes King has become a dark horse Heisman candidate, but can he lead the Yellow Jackets to a 7-0 start?
This is a tough matchup, as Duke’s only losses have come to a ranked Illinois team and a tough Tulane squad, and it blew out Syracuse and Cal in the last two weeks.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup in Week 8.
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia Tech +1.5 (-110)
- Duke -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgia Tech: +100
- Duke: -120
Total
- 60.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Georgia Tech vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Saturday,Oct. 18
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia Tech record: 6-0
- Duke record: 4-2
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Haynes King, Quarterback, Georgia Tech
This season, King has done a ton of damage on the ground, rushing for 440 yards and nine scores, averaging over five yards per carry.
King has thrown for just 971 yards and four scores, which is unfortunate since the Duke defense is just 92nd in the country in EPA/Pass on defense.
Still, King leads one of the most dynamic running games in the country, as the Yellow Jackets 238 yards per game on the ground and rank 51st in EPA/Rush.
If King gets Georgia Tech to 7-0, he’ll continue rising the Heisman conversation.
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
I’m going to buy the Blue Devils to keep pace at home, as I think these teams are very similar in their reliance on their offenses.
Duke ranks 14th in the country in EPA/Play on offense and 21st in offensive success rate, and it actually outranks Georgia Tech in Net EPA/Play. The Blue Devils have struggled on defense this season, especially against the pass, but King and the Yellow Jackets would much prefer to move the ball on the ground.
Georgia Tech is 76th in defensive success rate, and it’s allowing 169.5 rushing yards per game (4.4 yards per carry) in the 2025 season.
I wouldn't be shocked if this matchup turns into a shootout, especially if King and company can move the ball on the ground.
Duke has scored 38 or more points four times this season while the Yellow Jackets have at least 30 points in four of their six games.
I lean with Duke to win, but I think the OVER is the bet to make on Saturday.
Pick: OVER 60.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
