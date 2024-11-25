Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
Georgia has found its footing and is back in a familiar spot, atop the SEC.
The Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game and will look to continue to build momentum ahead of its quest for a third National Championship in four years against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets are bowl-eligible this season, managing injuries to keep their winning ways. Can the team play up to its competition in the regular season finale?
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia Tech: +19.5 (-110)
- Georgia: -19.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgia Tech: +800
- Georgia: -1400
Total: 54.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 29th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Georgia Tech Record: 7-4
- Georgia Record: 9-2
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Georgia Tech
Haynes King: King has been battling a shoulder injury for the better part of a month, and has been shuttled on and off the field depending on the situation with backup quarterback Andrew Philo, who has been in on most passing downs. Will this type of offensive system work against an SEC-level defense?
Georgia
Carson Beck: Beck is trying to regain his form after a mid-season swoon that featured a ton of head-scratching interceptions. After a standout showing against Tennessee two weeks ago, can Georgia have a sound passing game against a shaky Yellow Jackets secondary?
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
The Yellow Jackets offense has executed at a high level the past two weeks as the team has essentially used two quarterbacks based on the type of down and distances. While it worked against Miami and NC State, I don’t believe that the group can find answers against Georgia’s defense on the road.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs offense has showcased its high ceiling at times this season, but I don’t believe that the unit is looking to pour it on in this one against Georgia Tech with an eye on the SEC Championship Game next week.
Carson Beck is enjoying his best stretch of football this season, making six big-time throws to only one interception over the last two weeks, per Pro Football Focus, I don’t believe the group wants to put the ball in harm’s way all too much against a frisky underdog in Georgia Tech.
Georgia’s defense should put the Yellow Jackets in unfavorable situations all game long where the freshman Philo has to make throws he’s not capable of while the Bulldogs implement a ground-focused approach in hopes of getting out of this game with a victory and onto a College Football Playoff level matchup next week.
Under is my favorite bet in this game.
PICK: UNDER 54.5
