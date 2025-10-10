Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
A big-time SEC matchup is coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend. No. 10 Georgia is set to visit Auburn as a 4.5-point road favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook and has dominated this pairing in recent years.
The Tigers expected to stay within a touchdown of the Bulldogs despite their offensive troubles during their current two-game losing streak. The Bulldogs bounced back from their first loss of the season with a convincing win against Kentucky, but will likely face more of a challenge against one the SEC’s better defenses.
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
Georgia vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia: -4.5 (+100)
- Auburn: +4.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Georgia: -166
- Auburn: +138
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia Record: 4-1
- Auburn Record: 3-2
Georgia vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Chauncey Bowens: It appears like Bowens has officially become Georgia’s featured back after his strong showing against Alabama. He led the Bulldogs with 15 carries for 70 yards against Kentucky last week and appears poised to get the bulk of the carries against Auburn. Bowens leads Georgia with 310 rushing yards on 56 carries and can build on his total of three touchdowns against the Tigers.
Auburn
Jackson Arnold: Arnold makes up for what he hasn’t been able to produce with his arm by impacting games with his legs, but that hasn’t been good enough over the last two weeks. Auburn’s quarterback has five rushing touchdowns to go along with his five passing touchdowns this year. He hasn’t thrown an interception, but his lack of production through the air against big teams has been harmful. Whether he can step up and help Auburn avoid a third straight loss remains to be seen.
Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
Nobody is sleeping on Auburn’s defense. The Tigers are giving up just 16.4 points per game and have held a pair of top-10 teams to a combined total of 40 points over the last two weeks. However, the Bulldogs scored just 27 total points of their own during that span.
Georgia doesn’t have the SEC’s best offense, but the Bulldogs are averaging 34.6 points per game and have scored six more touchdowns than the home team in this matchup.
Personnel has changed over time, but Georgia has beaten Auburn by seven or more points in eight straight meetings. Four of those matchups took place at Auburn, so bettors should feel confident in the visitors getting the job done.
PICK: Georgia -4.5 (+100 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.