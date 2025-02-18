Giancarlo Stanton Injury Update Causes Drop Off in Yankees' World Series Odds
Another year, another injury for New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
The five-time All-Star reportedly is in jeopardy of missing opening day, as he's dealing with pain in both of his elbows that has kept him from swinging a bat for three to four weeks.
This is terrible news for a Yankees team that lost slugger Juan Soto to the New York Mets in the offseason and relied heavily on Stanton's bat in the playoffs in the 2024 season. Stanton, the ALCS MVP last season, had 15 hits, seven homers and 16 runs batted in during New York's run to the World Series.
Now, it appears he could miss time to start the season, something that has been a common refrain for his time in New York. With the news of Stanton's injury, the Yankees have also seen their World Series odds dip at DraftKings Sportsbook.
New York was set at No. 2 in the odds at +750 prior to the Stanton news, but it has since fallen behind the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers and is now +800 to win the World Series. Those are still the best odds of any team in the American League, but it's possible that number could fall further if Stanton is expected to miss a significant chunk of time.
Since coming to the Yankees ahead of the 2018 season, Stanton only has two seasons (2018 and 2021) where he's played more than 114 games. Last season, he appeared in 114 games (his third-highest total as a Yankee) and hit .233/.298/.475 with 27 homers and 72 runs batted in.
While it can be expected that Stanton isn't going to play all 162, the Yankees need his bat in the lineup to protect Aaron Judge after losing Soto to the New York Mets in free agency. Last season, the Yankees finished with the best record in the American League, but their offense fell flat at times in the playoffs.
For now, it appears that some unsung heroes will need to step up to fill the massive void in the Yankees offense created by Soto's departure and Stanton's injury.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.