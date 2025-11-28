Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Knicks)
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Friday night's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks due to an adductor strain.
Antetokounmpo has missed the team's last four games with the injury, but he is nearing a return after he was also listed as questionable on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. The two-time league MVP ultimately sat out that matchup, but it appears that he's on track to return within the coming games.
The latest odds at DraftKings for this game seem to suggest that Antetokounmpo could end up sitting out on Friday. Milwaukee is an 8.5-point underdog on the road against a Knicks team that is 11-6 overall and 8-1 at home.
The Bucks have struggled on offense with Giannis out of the lineup, as they go from one of the best offenses in the league when he's on the floor to one of the worst when he's off. With Damian Lillard not longer in Milwaukee, the Bucks don't have a go-to option on offense when Antetokounmpo is forced to sit.
This season, Giannis is averaging 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 62.9 percent from the field and a shocking 50.0 percent from 3 -- albeit on limited attempts.
If he's able to play on Friday, he could be worth a look in the prop market.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet vs. Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 29.5 Points (-104)
Earlier this season, Giannis had a 37-point game against the Knicks, shooting an insanely impressive 16-for-22 from the field. With OG Anunoby out for this game for New York, Antetokounmpo has one less elite defend he'd need to worry about if he's able to play on Friday.
This season, Giannis is averaging over 31 points per game and is leading the NBA in 2-pointers made per game while attempting over 19 total shots per night.
That gives him a terrific floor when it comes to any scoring prop, and the Knicks aren't an elite defensive team, ranking 15th in the NBA in defensive rating.
If he plays, Giannis should handle a major offensive workload on Friday night.
