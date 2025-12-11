Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Bucks)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo remains out of the lineup on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics due to a right calf strain. Antetokounmpo is expected to miss two to four weeks with the injury, putting the Bucks in a tough spot in the Eastern Conference.
Milwaukee is just 10-15 this season after losing eight of its last 10 games, and the team has lost the last seven games that Antetokounmpo has missed. The two-time MVP could miss the rest of the month of December, putting Milwaukee a tough spot to hang around for a playoff spot in the East.
As a result, oddsmakers have the set the Celtics as 8.5-point road favorites in this matchup. Boston has skyrocketed to the No. 3 seed in the East, and Jaylen Brown has been playing at an All-NBA level for the entire campaign.
With Antetokounmpo out, the Bucks will rely more on Kevin Porter Jr., Myles Turner, Bobby Portis and others to carry the scoring load on Thursday.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Bucks in this Eastern Conference clash.
Best Bucks Prop Bet vs. Celtics
Bobby Portis OVER 12.5 Points (-111)
With Antetokounmpo out of the lineup this season, Portis has really taken a step forward as a scorer, averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from 3. In eight games with the two-time MVP out, Portis is taking 12.8 shots per game, giving him a terrific floor in this market.
He's scored 14 or more points in five of those eight matchups, including 22-point games against Portland and Philadelphia.
The veteran forward is a proven scorer, averaging 11.4 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from 3. He should take on a bigger role against Boston on Thursday.
