Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Bucks)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Wednesday night's matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
Antetokounmpo missed four games last month with a groin injury, and the Bucks continue to list him on their injury report as he manages the issue this season.
Still, the two-time MVP has played in the team's last three games and should suit up on Wednesday in a tough divisional matchup with the Pistons. Detroit has the best record in the Eastern Conference, and it's favored in this game after the Bucks lost to the lowly Washington Wizards on Monday.
Giannis is coming off a 26-point showing against the Wiz, and he's averaging 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season while shooting 63.9 percent from the field.
Milwaukee is 8-8 in the 16 games that he's appeared in and just 1-5 in the six games that he's missed.
Let's take a look at my favorite prop bet for the Bucks star on Wednesday against Detroit.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet vs. Pistons
Giannis Antetokounmpo UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (-124)
This season, Giannis has seven games where he's finished with 11 or more boards, but he's failed to reach double-digit rebounds in back-to-back games for the Bucks.
Overall, the star big man is averaging 10.7 boards per game, but this is a tough matchup against a Detroit team that ranks fifth in the NBA in rebounding percentage and ninth in opponent rebounds per game.
After clearing this line in five of his first six games this season, Giannis has done so in just two of his next 10. I think he's facing an uphill battle in a game where the Bucks could get blown out on Wednesday.
