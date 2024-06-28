Giants 2024 Win Total Projection (New York Expected to Struggle in 2024)
The New York Giants couldn’t find their postseason form in 2023, finishing 6-11 amidst injuries across the roster.
In the eyes of oddsmakers, the Giants are expected to play to that expectation in 2024, with oddsmakers pegging the team to win about seven games with a new look roster that doesn’t feature Saquon Barkley, but does include top 10 pick Malik Nabers at wide receiver.
Can the Giants have some better health and get back to the postseason? Here’s the latest on Big Blue ahead of training camp next month.
Giants Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
6.5 (Over +122/Under -15-)
Another Tough Year Expected for Big Blue
Daniel Jones is expected to be back for Week 1 of the season, but oddsmakers aren’t convinced he makes much of a difference as the team is expected to be in the same range of wins as last season despite its starting quarterback playing in only eight full games.
The Giants offense struggled from the jump last season, and Jones’ injury didn’t help the cause. Despite a late-season surge, the team still won only six games and has some turnover on the roster and in the coaching staff.
Barkley left for NFC East rival, the Eagles, and the team will hope that Nabers can make a quick impact in the passing game as the Giants still search for a No. 1 wide receiver that can help open up the offense.
The defense had its moments last season, but defensive coordinaotr Wink Martindale is no longer with the team as he took the Michigan DC job, which has opened the door for Shane Bowden to take over. Can he get the Big Blue pass rush up to the task to get back into the postseason?
Oddsmakers are expecting another tough year for the Giants as the team continues to find its success from 2022.
