Giants Super Bowl Odds Improve After Signing Russell Wilson
The New York Giants have gone from having no quarterbacks to perhaps the funniest combination of quarterbacks over the last few days, signing walking-meme Jameis Winston on Friday and Mr. Unlimited Russell Wilson today.
Despite the endless jokes this duo will create on social media, oddsmakers are taking the moves seriously, moving the Giants Super Bowl odds into contender status.
Just kidding. They’re still bottom-of-the-barrel. But their odds did improve after signing Wilson.
Before adding Wilson the Giants were +18000 at DraftKings to win the Super Bowl. Now they’re +15000.
Those are the sixth-lowest odds to win the Super Bowl in the NFL, but hey, at least they’re ahead of the Jets (+16000) now.
At the end of last week, the Giants only had Tommy DeVito under contract. If that wasn’t funny enough, they went out and signed Winston, who’s as well known for eating Ws as leading the league in interceptions, last Friday. Then, today, they signed Wilson, who once called himself Mr. Unlimited and is also known for posting cringy videos on social media.
Beyond their off-field personalities, none of these players is leading the Giants to the Super Bowl. They’re not even expected to compete in their division. The Giants are +2200 at DraftKings to win the NFC East next year. Those are the second-worst odds of any team to win their division in the NFL, behind only the Cleveland Browns (+3000).
One interesting note is Colorado DB/WR Travis Hunter is now -150 at DraftKings to be drafted by the Giants with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. His college teammate, QB Shedeur Sanders, is +180.
That’s a betting market worth following, because the Giants Super Bowl market is nothing but a trash receptacle for fool’s money.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.