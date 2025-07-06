Giants vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 6
The San Francisco Giants and A’s wrap up a three-game set on Sunday – the final game on a loaded MLB slate.
The A’s are actually set as home favorites in this matchup with Jacob Lopez on the mound, but they have struggled at Sutter Health Park in 2025, going 16-28 straight up.
The Giants will counter with youngster Hayden Birdsong, who is looking to turn things around in July after a rough month of June that saw his ERA rise over a run.
Can he shut down the A’s in this series finale?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Sunday.
Giants vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+138)
- A’s +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Giants: -105
- A’s: -115
Total
- 10 (Over -115/Under -106)
Giants vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-3, 4.30 ERA)
- A’s: Jacob Lopez (2-4, 3.88 ERA)
Giants vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 6
- Time: 10:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 48-42
- A’s record: 37-54
Giants vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jacob Lopez OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+115)
Jacob Lopez is worth a look in this market on Sunday, as the Giants are averaging 8.46 K’s per game in the 2025 season (19th in MLB).
Lopez hasn’t been a starter all season long, but he’s cleared 5.5 strikeouts in five of the six outings where he’s at least recorded 12 outs. Lopez ranks in the 81st percentile in strikeout percentage and the 74th percentile in whiff percentage this season.
He’s punched out 56 batters in 46.1 innings of work.
Giants vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Giants are worth a look in this series finale:
The San Francisco Giants take on the A’s in a late-night matchup on Sunday with a chance to take their three-game set.
San Francisco rebounded from a loss on Friday with a 7-2 win on Saturday, but it has stumbled as of late, falling to third in the NL West at 48-42. The Giants are six games back of the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.
Despite that, I think they’re in a prime spot to win this series finale against Jacob Lopez and the A’s.
The A’s have struggled in Sacramento this season at Sutter Health Park, going just 16-28 straight up. So, with oddsmakers setting the A’s as favorites, I’m leaning with a playoff-caliber Giants team getting the win.
A lot will come down to Giants righty Hayden Birdsong, as he’s seen his ERA jump from 2.48 at the end of May to 4.30 entering this start. Over his last six outings, Birdsong has a 6.43 ERA, leading the Giants to just a 2-4 record during that stretch.
However, the A’s are only 5-7 in Lopez’s outings this season, and he struggles to work deep into games at times, going just 3.1 innings in his last start. A reliever to start the season, Lopez does have a solid 3.88 ERA.
Still, the bullpens is where I think this game may be decided, and San Francisco has a huge advantage.
The Giants are No. 1 in MLB in bullpen ERA (2.97) while the A’s are 29th (5.75). I’ll gladly back the Giants to win this series finale against an A’s team that is 12 games under .500 at home.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)
