Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tigers-Guardians, Zack Wheeler, Giants-A’s)
Looking to bet on some of the Major League Baseball action on Sunday, July 6?
You’ve come to the right place, as there are a ton of games to consider on Sunday’s slate, and two of the best pitchers in baseball are on the mound.
So, why don’t we bet on them?
I’m eyeing a player prop for Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in his matchup with the Cincinnati Reds, and there is an easy bet to make in a AL Central matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians with reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal on the bump.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the bets I’m placing for Sunday’s action on July 4 weekend.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, July 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-105) vs. A’s
- Zack Wheeler UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-135)
- Detroit Tigers -1.5 (-131) vs. Cleveland Guardians
San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-105) vs. A’s
The San Francisco Giants take on the A’s in a late-night matchup on Sunday with a chance to take their three-game set.
San Francisco rebounded from a loss on Friday with a 7-2 win on Saturday, but it has stumbled as of late, falling to third in the NL West at 48-42. The Giants are six games back of the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.
Despite that, I think they’re in a prime spot to win this series finale against Jacob Lopez and the A’s.
The A’s have struggled in Sacramento this season at Sutter Health Park, going just 16-28 straight up. So, with oddsmakers setting the A’s as favorites, I’m leaning with a playoff-caliber Giants team getting the win.
A lot will come down to Giants righty Hayden Birdsong, as he’s seen his ERA jump from 2.48 at the end of May to 4.30 entering this start. Over his last six outings, Birdsong has a 6.43 ERA, leading the Giants to just a 2-4 record during that stretch.
However, the A’s are only 5-7 in Lopez’s outings this season, and he struggles to work deep into games at times, going just 3.1 innings in his last start. A reliever to start the season, Lopez does have a solid 3.88 ERA.
Still, the bullpens is where I think this game may be decided, and San Francisco has a huge advantage.
The Giants are No. 1 in MLB in bullpen ERA (2.97) while the A’s are 29th (5.75). I’ll gladly back the Giants to win this series finale against an A’s team that is 12 games under .500 at home.
Zack Wheeler UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-135)
Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, posting a 2.27 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP.
He’s allowed four or fewer hits in 11 of his 17 outings this season, and while he failed to clear this prop in his last start, he gave up just six hits in eight scoreless innings of work.
Wheeler has allowed four or fewer hits in nine of his 10 starts since May 1, and he should be able to slow down a Cincinnati Reds offense that ranks 15th in MLB in hits and 14th in batting average in 2025.
Detroit Tigers -1.5 (-131) vs. Cleveland Guardians
When Tarik Skubal is on the mound, it’s nearly impossible to bet against the Detroit Tigers.
Detroit is 56-34 in the 2025 season and has a 14.5-game lead on the fourth-place Cleveland Guardians heading into their series finale on Sunday.
Cleveland has Gavin Williams on the mound, and he enters this start with a 3.86 ERA and 4.77 FIP in 17 appearances.
While Williams hasn’t been bad in 2025, the Guardians offense has been. Cleveland ranks 29th in batting average, 28th in OPS and 27th in runs scored. That won’t cut it against Skubal, who enters Sunday’s start with a 2.15 ERA and a shocking 0.83 WHIP this season.
The Tigers are 13-4 when Skubal is on the mound this season, and 10 of those wins have come by two or more runs. I’ll gladly back the best team in the American League to keep that trend rolling with a run line victory on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.