Giants vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10
The Chicago Bears are still in the hunt for the NFL Playoffs, but winning their games against inferior opponents the rest of the season is going to be a must if they want to lock up a postseason berth. That makes their Week 10 game against the Giants a big one.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props. Let's dive into them.
Giants vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets
- D'Andre Swift OVER 51.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Jaxson Dart OVER 205.5 Passing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Wan'Dale Robinson Anytime Touchdown (+210) via DraftKings
D'Andre Swift OVER 51.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
D'Andre Swift to go over his rushing yards total is my No. 8 ranked player prop for Week 10:
D'Andre Swift is expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday after missing last week with an injury. He should be ecstatic at the opportunity to take on a Giants defense that's last in opponent yards per carry (5.5), last in opponent rush EPA, and last in opponent rush success rate.
Jaxson Dart OVER 205.5 Passing Yards (-115)
The Bears' secondary has struggled this season. They're allowing the second most yards per pass attempt this season, giving up 7.9 yards per throw. That could lead to Jaxson Dart having a big game against them on Sunday. All he needs to record is 206 or more passing yards for this bet to cash for us.
Wan'Dale Robinson Anytime Touchdown (+210)
Wan'Dale Robinson to score on Sunday is my No. 5-ranked bet in this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown:
You may be surprised to find out that Wan'Dale Robinson is 15th in the NFL in targets and 12th in receptions, despite having only two touchdowns. That makes me think this is a great spot to buy low on him to score his third touchdown of the season, especially considering he's going to face a Bears defense that has given up the second-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. Chicago is also 22nd in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate.
