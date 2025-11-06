NFL Player Prop Countdown: Top 10 Prop Bets for Week 10 (Jonathan Taylor Will Rack Up Yards vs. Falcons)
We have managed to string together two straight winning weeks with the Player Prop Countdown, going 6-3-1 for +2.77 units in the Week 9 edition. That takes us another step closer to getting back in the green for this season's props. We're sitting at 42-44-4 for -4.3 units in 2025.
It's time to officially begin the second half of the season, so let's dive into my top 10 player props for Week 10 action.
NFL Week 10 Prop Bets
10) Jerry Jeudy OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
The first beneficiary of the Sauce Gardner trade is going to be Jerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns, who now has a far easier matchup ahead of him when the Browns face the Jets in Week 10 action. The Jets' defense already ranked 27th in opponent dropback EPA, so now, with their best cornerback in Indianapolis, Jeudy should be set up to have a big performance.
9) Justin Herbert OVER 23.5 Completions (-115)
Justin Herbert and the Chargers have a skeleton of an offensive line in this game, which I believe will lead to Herbert throwing many short passes to help move the ball down the field while not having the time for long-developing plays. That may lead to fewer yards for Herbert, but more completions. This bet is aided by the Steelers' defense, which has allowed the most completions per game this season with 27. The Chargers' quarterback is averaging 24.4 completions per game, so if he hits his season average, this bet will be a winner.
8) D’Andre Swift OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
D'Andre Swift is expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday after missing last week with an injury. He should be ecstatic at the opportunity to take on a Giants defense that's last in opponent yards per carry (5.5), last in opponent rush EPA, and last in opponent rush success rate.
7) De’Von Achane UNDER 30.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Buffalo Bills, who have allowed the second-fewest receiving yards to running backs this season. In their first meeting, Achane recorded just 29 yards against this Bills defense, and he has gone over 30.5 receiving yards only twice all season.
6) J.J. McCarthy UNDER 205.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Despite Vikings fans singing his praises, J.J. McCarthy has yet to throw for more than 158 yards in a game in his career. Despite that, his passing yards total is almost 50 yards higher than his career high. He takes on a Baltimore Ravens defense that has been far better the past two weeks than they were to begin the season.
5) Wan’Dale Robinson Anytime Touchdown (+210)
You may be surprised to find out that Wan'Dale Robinson is 15th in the NFL in targets and 12th in receptions, despite having only two touchdowns. That makes me think this is a great spot to buy low on him to score his third touchdown of the season, especially considering he's going to face a Bears defense that has given up the second-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. Chicago is also 22nd in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate.
4) Jared Goff Longest Completion OVER 35.5 Yards (-115)
The Washington Commanders' defense has given up plenty of chunk plays through the year this season. They have given up the most passing plays of 20+ yards and also the most passing plays of 40+ yards this season, with nine. Jared Goff has already recorded a completion of 36+ yards in three games this season, so I think he's going to torch the Commanders' secondary on Sunday.
3) Trevor Lawrence UNDER 202.5 Passing Yards (-115)
I'm out on Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars' quarterback ranks third-worst in the NFL in expected points added plus completion percentage over expected, with only Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel ranking worse. Now, he has to take on a Texans' defense that ranks first in opponent dropback EPA, second in opponent dropback success rate, and has allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game at 177.5.
2) Jalen Hurts UNDER 26.5 Rushing Yards
The Eagles are set to take on the Packers on Monday Night Football, and it's worth noting that the Packers have allowed the fewest rushing yards to quarterbacks this season. While Jalen Hurts is certainly going to rip off a few tush pushes, he's going to largely be held in check when it comes to scrambling. He has been held to 22 or fewer yards on the ground in four straight games.
1) Jonathan Taylor OVER 91.5 Rushing yards (-114)
The Falcons' secondary has been elite this season, but their run defense has left a lot to be desired. They currently rank 24th in opponent rush EPA and 29th in opponent rush success rate. Now, they have to take on the best running back in the NFL and the favorite to be named Offensive Player of the Year. Jonathan Taylor is averaging 5.7 yards per carry and 99.4 rushing yards per game. This is setting up for a strong performance by JT in Germany.
