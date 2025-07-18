Giants vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, July 18
San Francisco Giants veteran Justin Verlander is still looking for his first win in the 2025 season when he takes on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.
The Giants and Jays both dropped their final two games before the All-Star break, but Toronto remains in first place in the AL East – two games ahead of the New York Yankees.
The Giants currently are third in the NL West, and they’ll have a tough matchup on Friday against Jays right Chris Bassitt.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s action.
Giants vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-172)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Giants: +118
- Blue Jays: -144
Total
- 8.5 (Over -116/Under -105)
Giants vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Justin Verlander (0-7, 4.70 ERA)
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt (9-4, 4.12 ERA)
Giants vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 18
- Time: 7:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Giants record: 52-45
- Blue Jays record: 55-41
Giants vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chris Bassitt 6+ Hits Allowed (+110)
Even though Bassitt has pitched well in the 2025 season, he still has a 1.35 WHIP, allowing 115 hits in 107.0 innings of work.
The veteran right-hander has allowed at least six hits in 12 of his 19 starts this season and nine of his last 13 starts.
The Giants have struggled offensively in 2025, ranking in the bottom five in the league in hits and batting average, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see them get to Bassitt, as he’s hit this prop in nearly 70 percent of his games since May 1.
Giants vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
So far this season, Bassitt has a few blowup outings (eight earned runs allowed in two innings against Boston in late June as the worst), but he’s led Toronto to a 12-7 record in his starts.
The Jays have been rolling to pass the Yankees in the AL East standings, winning seven of their last 10 games while ranking second amongst all MLB teams in batting average and fifth in ERA this season.
The Giants played in a tough division, which has certainly hurt their record, but it’s extremely tough to count on Verlander in 2025.
The veteran right-hander has given up 10 runs and 14 hits in two starts (nine innings) this month, and he’s led the Giants to an awful 4-11 record in his starts.
Verlanders has a WHIP north of 1.40, and that’s not going to cut it against one of the best hitting teams in MLB.
At home, I think the Jays are the bet in this post-All-Star break contest.
Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-144 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
