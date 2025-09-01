Giants vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
The Washington Commanders are one of the most fascinating teams to watch for the 2025 NFL season.
The Jayden Daniels era in DC got off to a hot start, having a historically great season for a rookie quarterback and leading the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship. Now, the question remains whether or not they can repeat their success from last season.
Meanwhile, the Giants are looking for some level of success from Russell Wilson. If not, they likely won't hesitate to throw in their rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart. With that being said, we won't see Dart in Week 1.
Let's dive into the odds and my prediction for this NFC East matchup.
Giants vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Giants +6.5 (-118)
- Commanders -6.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Giants +215
- Commanders -260
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-112)
- UNDER 45.5 (-108)
Giants vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Giants Record: 0-0
- Commanders Record: 0-0
Giants vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - PUP-R
- Rico Payton, CB - IR
- Tre Hawkins III, CB - IR
- Joshua Ezeudu, G - IR-R
- Jermaine Terry II, TE - IR
Commanders Injury Report
- Marcus Mariota, QB - Questionable
- Noah Brown, WR - Questionable
- Lucas Niang, OT - IR
- Sam Cosmi, G - PUP-R
- Tyree Jackson, TE - IR
Giants vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- Giants are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games
- The UNDER is 12-6 in the Giants' last 18 games
- Giants are 0-5 ATS in their last five road games
- Giants are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games played at Washington
- The OVER is 12-6 in the Commanders' last 18 games
- Commanders are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC East opponents
Giants vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch
Jayden Daniels, QB - Washington Commanders
The expectations couldn't be higher for Jayden Daniels this season. Fresh off his historic rookie season, the Commanders' quarterback is fifth on the odds list to be named NFL MVP. He won't get much help from his defense, so he's going to have to try to drag this team back to the playoffs.
Giants vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Giants:
I'm banking on the Commanders taking a step back this season. Washington still has one of the worst defenses in the league, and it did little to fix that this offseason. I also don't think the level of success they enjoyed last season is repeatable. Their fourth-down conversion rate of 78.95% is going to be extremely difficult to repeat, and their schedule is going to be much tougher.
Therefore, I'll take the 6.5 points with the Giants when they face a Commanders team that I believe is overvalued in the betting market. New York has a competent quarterback this season in Russell Wilson, and their pass rush is expected to be one of the best in the NFL. That should be enough to keep this game inside the spread.
Pick: Giants +6.5 (-118) via FanDuel
