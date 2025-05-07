Giants vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 7
The San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs face off in an afternoon battle on Wednesday, May 7, and a potential upset may be brewing.
The Giants (23-14) are set as underdogs in this matchup with Robbie Ray on the mound as they look to gain some ground in the loaded NL West. Ray’s counterpart on Wednesday will be Chicago’s Ben Brown, who has a 4.88 ERA in seven appearances in 2025.
The Cubbies are in first place in the NL Central, but can they win the third and final game of this series?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Giants vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-185)
- Cubs -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Giants: +124
- Cubs: -148
Total
- 7 (Over -108/Under -112)
Giants vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Robbie Ray (4-0, 3.05 ERA)
- Chicago: Ben Brown (3-2, 4.88 ERA)
Giants vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 7
- Time: 2:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): MARQ, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 23-14
- Cubs record: 22-15
Giants vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Robbie Ray OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+100)
This season, Ray has 41 strikeouts in 38.1 innings of work, and he’s picked up six or more puckouts in four of his last five outings.
The lefty had back-to-back seasons with over 200 punchouts in 2021 and 2022, leading MLB in K’s in the 2021 season. This season, he ranks in the 75th percentile in whiff percentage and 72nd percentile in strikeout percentage.
This is a decent matchup for the lefty, as the Cubs are in the middle of the pack in the league in K’s per game, averaging over eight per night.
Giants vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Giants are a great upset pick this afternoon:
Are the Giants undervalued against the first-place Cubs? I think so.
Even though Chicago (22-15) is in first in the NL Central, the Giants actually have a better record (23-14) so far this season. Unfortunately, San Francisco plays in the loaded NL West and is currently in third place.
The Giants have Robbie Ray on the mound in this game, and he’s put together some impressive outings as of late, including seven innings of two-hit ball in his last start.
Ray has a 3.05 ERA this season, and the Giants are a perfect 7-0 in his starts. Part of the reason San Francisco has been so effective has been the team’s bullpen, as it ranks No. 2 in the league in bullpen ERA at 2.53.
On the Cubs’ side, Ben Brown has not been as great as Ray, posting a 4.88 ERA in seven outings. The Cubbies also are just 25th in MLB in bullpen ERA (4.71) this season.
While Chicago’s offense has been great – third in MLB in OPS – I lean with Ray and the Giants to steal this game on the road.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (+124 at DraftKings)
