Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Monday, June 3
The NL West has not been nearly as good as some expected entering this season, as there are just two teams over .500 and the defending NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks are in fourth place.
The D-Backs are just 1.5 games back of their opponent tonight – the San Francisco Giants – but neither team is over .500 on the season. Injuries have ravaged the Giants’ lineup, and they’ll likely turn to a starter who has made just one appearance on the season on Monday.
Arizona is favored in this matchup at home as the Giants look to snap a four-game losing streak.
Here’s everything you need to know to bet on this matchup, including a best bet.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-192)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Giants: +114
- Diamondbacks: -135
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Spencer Howard (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (3-4, 6.02 ERA)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 3
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to watch (TV): FS1, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Giants record: 29-31
- D-Backs record: 27-32
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Players to Watch
San Francisco Giants
Patrick Bailey: The Giants are banged up on offense right now, but catcher Patrick Bailey has thrived against Ryne Nelson in his career and could lead the team on Monday. Bailey is 2-for-6 with a double against Nelson. He also comes into this matchup with a .298/.354/.465 slash line in 36 games.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte: Last year’s NLCS MVP slumped a bit in the month of May, but he got off to a strong start in June, going 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs on Sunday. Can he take advantage of Howard, who was once a top prospect, in just his second outing of 2024?
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Spencer Howard was lights out in his first outing of the season – albeit just through four innings – holding the Philadelphia Phillies scoreless and giving up just five hits.
Philly is No. 5 in Major League Baseball in OPS (and Howard’s former team), yet he was able to keep it in check. The D-Backs, on the other hand, are 12th, and they’ve taken a step back to open 2024 after a strong playoff run in 2023.
I don’t know if I give Howard an edge in this game since he’s made just one start in 2024, but I do know that Arizona has struggled when Nelson is on the mound.
Arizona is just 3-6 in his nine starts, and the young righty now has a 6.02 ERA after giving up four runs in six innings against the Texas Rangers in his last start.
San Francisco did not fare well against the New York Yankees over the weekend, but this could be a prime spot to buy low on the Giants with Arizona winning just 33 percent of its games when Nelson starts.
These teams have been fairly equal on the season, ranking 25th and 26th in ERA and 12th and 15th in OPS. I’ll fade Nelson in this one.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (+114)
