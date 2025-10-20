Giants vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Philadelphia Eagles return home for a Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday, October 26.
The Giants beat the Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, but collapsed in Denver on Sunday for a 33-32 loss.
Can the Eagles get revenge against their NFC East rivals?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8.
Giants vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants +7 (-110)
- Eagles -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants: +280
- Eagles: -355
Total
- 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Giants vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 26
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Giants record: 2-5
- Eagles record: 5-2
Giants vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- The Giants are 4-3 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles are 4-3 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 4-3 in the Giants' games this season.
- The OVER is 4-3 in the Eagles' games this season.
- The Giants are 2-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Eagles are 1-2 against the spread at home this season.
Giants vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- TBA
Eagles Injury Report
- TBA
Giants vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch
Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had one of his best games in recent memory on Sunday in Minnesota.
He completed 19 of 23 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns for a 158.3 rating and 95.2 QBR. It was a much-needed performance after throwing just one touchdown and an interception against the Giants the week prior.
The Giants have allowed 1,717 passing yards this season, the fifth-most in the league, with every quarterback throwing for at least 200 yards, including Hurts’ 283 yards in Week 6.
Hurts proved once again that he can throw the ball when he needs to. He’ll have an opportunity to do that again this week against the Giants.
Giants vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
The Eagles have not won a game by more than a touchdown this season. Their wins have come by four, three, seven, six, and six points, failing to cover -7 (with one push) in any of their games.
On the other hand, the Giants have suffered two one-score losses, with blowout defeats against the Chiefs and in New Orleans.
Until the Eagles show a killer instinct this season, you have to take a team getting at least a touchdown against them. That’s the case this week with the Giants.
Pick: Giants +7 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
