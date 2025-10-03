Giants vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Can the Saints Cover?)
One of the NFL’s emerging rookie sensations is heading to the Caesars Superdome for Week 5. Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants are set to visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after unexpectedly securing their first win of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. The visitors are 1.5-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dart gave the Giants life in his first career start after replacing Russell Wilson, but star receiver Malik Nabers is now out for the season with a torn ACL. New York will have to utilize other weapons against a winless Saints team that hopes to avoid dropping to 0-5.
Dart only tallied 111 yards through the air against Los Angeles and will likely have to be more productive than that to secure the first road victory of his career, even if he is facing one of the NFL’s worst teams so far this season.
Giants vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants: +1.5 (-110)
- Saints: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants: +104
- Saints: -122
Total
- 41.5 (Over -120/Under -102)
The Giants are 2-2 against the spread in 2025 after Week 4 while Saints have covered in just one of their four games this season. These teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the total. The under is 3-1 in New York’s games and the over is 3-1 in New Orleans’ games.
Giants vs. Saints Final Score Prediction
The Giants pulled off an impressive win against the Chargers, but their offense still has plenty of question marks. New York only generated 250 yards of offense against Los Angeles and benefited from its defense forcing turnovers at home. Dart will need to find a dependable weapon to move the chains in enemy territory.
Darius Slayton is a major downgrade from Nabers at WR1 and Tyrone Tracy Jr. is expected to miss more time with a dislocated shoulder. Cam Skattebo likely won’t be enough to overpower the Saints on the road. Especially given how vulnerable the Giants have looked on defense.
New York has given up the eighth most passing yards in the NFL this season and will face one of the league’s most frequent passing teams. Spencer Rattler ranks fourth in total passing attempts (146) and has faced two of the league’s top-six pass defenses already.
His 207 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in a close loss to the San Francisco 49ers are indicative of what he can do at home when he’s not facing the Buffalo Bills. I think this game will be close, but New York’s pass defense is too suspect to trust in Dart’s first road start.
Final Score Prediction: Saints 21, Giants 17
