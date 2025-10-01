Giants vs. Saints Odds Completely Flip For Unknown Reason Ahead of Week 5
The New York Giants picked up their first win of the 2025 season in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and they opened up as favorites in Week 5 on the road against the New Orleans Saints.
However, that line has flipped by five points at DraftKings Sportsbook, as the Giants are now 2.5-point underdogs on the road in this matchup.
Usually, a move of this magnitude would be due to a major injury, but oddsmakers already knew that Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was likely out for the season with a torn ACL. On top of that, Nabers wouldn't move the line by five points -- even though he's one of the best receivers in the league.
A move of five points would usually be reserved for a quarterback injury, but Brian Daboll said on Monday that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to practice on Wednesday. That's a good sign for Dart's chances of playing in Week 5, yet oddsmakers still aren't buying the Giants in this matchup.
There's a chance that a lot of sharp money has come in on the Saints to move this line, but a five-point swing is a huge difference over a two-day stretch.
The Saints have yet to pick up a win in the 2025 season, and they are just 1-3 against the spread as well.
If Dart was somehow unable to play, the Giants would likely turn to Russell Wilson at quarterback again in Week 5. For bettors that wagered on the Saints as underdogs early in the week, this is a rare chance to also get the Giants as underdogs and guarantee a win against the spread.
New York is 2-2 against the spread this season and 1-1 ATS as a road underdog.
