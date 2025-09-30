Giants vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The Jaxson Dart era for the New York Giants started off with a bang. He led them to an upset win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of the NFL season.
Now, the Giants will be seeking a second straight win when they hit the road to take on the winless New Orleans Saints. Can Dart drum up some magic again in Week 5? He'll have to if he wants to move to 2-0 as a start, as the Giants will be without their best receiver, Malik Nabers, for the rest of the season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC showdown.
Giants vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Giants +1 (-118)
- Saints -1 (-102)
Moneyline
- Giants -110
- Saints -110
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-110)
- UNDER 40.5 (-110)
Giants vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 5
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Giants Record: 1-3
- Saints Record: 0-4
Giants vs. Saints Betting Trends
- Giants are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Giants' last five games
- Giants have lost seven straight road games
- Giants are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games vs. NFC opponents
- Saints are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Saints' last five games
- Saints have lost eight straight games
Giants vs. Saints Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S -PUP-R
- Malik Nabers, WR - IR
- Jaxson Dart, QB - Questionable
- Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB - Out
- Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable
Saints Injury Report
- Cesar Ruiz, C - Questionable
- Foster Moreau, TE - PUP-R
- Taysom Hill, TE - PUP-R
- Chase Young, DE - Questionable
- Dillon Radunz, OT - Questionable
Giants vs. Saints Key Player to Watch
- Jaxson Dart, QB - New York Giants
Jaxson Dart was impressive in his first NFL start. He didn't blow away the competition offensively, completing just 13-of-20 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, but he didn't turn the ball over and added 54 yards on the ground. If the Giants' defense continues to play as well as they did in Week 4, that's all they need from their rookie to string together a few more wins.
Giants vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
The New York Giants are coming off a win against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the New Orleans Saints had another tough loss, which makes this a perfect sell-high/buy-low spot on these two teams.
From a metrics perspective, these two teams are extremely similar. They rank 25th and 27th in net yards per play, 21st and 25th in EPA per play, and 26th and 28th in opponent EPA per play. Additionally, the Giants' best player, Malik Nabers, is now out for the season.
With all of that in mind, I'll back the home underdog getting 2.5 points.
Pick: Saints -110 via BetMGM
