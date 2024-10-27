Giants vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 8
Monday night’s matchup between the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers has a total of just 36.5. I’m betting on the over for this game, however, and I’m targeting the player props that I think will help us get there.
Here are my favorite early values to lock in.
Also look at the receiving props for Tyrone Tracy when they are released. Tracy’s playing time is increasing, and he leads the running back room with 17 targets this season. Nine of those targets were in the last two games.
The Steelers have allowed an average of more than five catches and 45 yards per game to opposing runners this season, including more than 100 yards to Breece Hall last Sunday. Daniel Jones will be missing Andrew Thomas and he may need to check down more often on Monday night.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Steelers
George Pickens over 4.5 receptions (-120)
George Pickens over 58.5 receiving yards (-115)
Pickens caught five of his nine targets from Russell Wilson for 111 yards and a touchdown last Sunday. He had a 28% target share and more than 50% of the air yards with Wilson at quarterback. That bodes well for the receiver vs. a Giants defense that has allowed more than 11 catches per game and the third-highest catch-rate to wideouts this year (70.2%).
Najee Harris over 62.5 rushing yards (-115)
Harris has no fewer than 13 attempts in any game this season, and he’s logged triple digit rushing yards in back to back weeks. The Giants are allowing the second-most yards per carry to running backs (5.30). Even sharing some carries with Warren, I’ll still take the over based on the threat of Russell Wilson opening up the run game and the fact that the game script should also be in his favor.
Malik Nabers over 66.5 receiving yards (-115)
Nabers was on a tear for the first four games of the season until a concussion injury kept him out for two consecutive contests. Last week he returned and caught just four of his eight targets for 41 yards vs. the Eagles. However, he had a 54.69% air yards share and a 29.63% target share.
The Giants are expected to be playing from behind, and they will need to get Nabers going to stay competitive.
The Steelers have allowed the 11th-most yards to wide receivers this season.
