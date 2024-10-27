Giants vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 8
Few people expected much from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they sit firmly in a playoff spot through the first seven weeks of the NFL season with a 5-2 record.
They're going to be in great position to win their third straight game on Monday Night Football when they host the New York Giants, who are 2-5 and struggling to find any level of momentum in 2024. As a result, the Steelers are sizable favorites in the final game of Week 8 action.
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll break down my final score prediction.
Giants vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Giants +6 (-112)
- Steelers -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Giants +200
- Steelers -245
Total
- OVER 36 (-115)
- UNDER 36 (-105)
The spread has has moved half a point in the Giants' direction. The Steelers opened as 6.5-point favorites but they now sit at -6. The total also dropped half a point from 36.5 to 36.0.
Giants vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm picking the Giants as my upset of the week:
My upset of the week is going to be the New York Giants taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. My belief that the Steelers aren't as good as their record is going to continue to haunt me, but let's remember this team ranks 19th in Net Yards per Play (-0.2).
Russell Wilson had a strong first start against the New York Jets but I still remember the version of Wilson we saw in Denver and I expect that version of him to show up sooner rather than later. Now that he's playing against an underrated Giants defense with an elite pass rush, it could be this week.
I think this Pittsburgh team is overvalued against a feisty Giants squad. I'll take a shot on New York pulling off the upset.
When it comes to the total, I lean toward it staying under the set total. I don't have faith in Russell Wilson to put together a second straight strong performance, especially against the elite pass rush of the Giants.
Final score prediction: Giants 19, Steelers 13
