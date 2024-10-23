Giants vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
For the second week in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host a New York Team in Prime Time. The Giants will be looking to end a two-game losing streak, while the Steelers will look to keep the momentum going with Russell Wilson after crushing the Jets 37-15 on Sunday Night Football.
Can we trust this Steelers offense to cover the spread? Let’s break it down.
Giants vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants +6.5 (-110)
- Steelers -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants +225
- Steelers -278
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-108)
- UNDER 36.5 (-112)
Giants vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, October 28th, 2024
- Game Time: 8:15 pm EST
- Venue: Heinz Stadium
- How to Watch: ESPN
- Giants Record: 2-5
- Steelers Record: 5-2
Giants vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The last time these two teams played was in 2020. Pittsburgh won and covered the six-point spread.
- The Giants are 2-1 on the road this year
- Pittsburgh is 2-1 at home
- Both teams are 1-1 in non-conference games
- The Giants are 3-4 ATS
- The Steelers are 5-2 ATS.
- Only one Giants game has gone over this year
- Steelers’ games have gone over three times
Giants vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- T Evan Neal - Questionable
- T Andrew Thomas - Out
- CB Adoree Jackson - Questionable
Steelers Injury Report
- C Zach Frazier - Doubtful
- RB Cordarelle Patterson - Questionable
Giants vs. Steelers Key Players to Watch
New York Giants
Malik Nabers: Nabers was on a tear for the first four games of the season until a concussion injury kept him out for two consecutive contests. Last week he returned and caught just four of his eight targets for 41 yards vs. the Eagles. However, he had a 54.69% air yards share and a 29.63% target share. The Steelers are expected to be playing from behind, and they will need to get Nabers going to stay competitive. The Steelers have allowed the eleventh-most yards to wide receivers this season.
Tyrone Tracy: Look at the receiving props for Tyrone Tracy. Tracy’s playing time is increasing, and he leads the running back room with 17 targets this season. Nine of those targets were in the last two games. The Steelers have allowed an average of more than five catches and 45 yards per game to opposing runners this season, including more than 100 yards to Breece Hall last Sunday. Daniel Jones will be missing Andrew Thomas and he may need to check down more often on Monday night.
Pittsburgh Steelers
George Pickens: Pickens caught five of his nine targets from Russell Wilson for 111 yards and a touchdown last Sunday. He had a 28% target share and more than 50% of the air yards with Wilson at quarterback. That bodes well for the receiver vs. a Giants defense that has allowed the third-highest catch-rate to wideouts this year (70.2%).
Giants vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
The Steelers have the advantage offensively in almost every category. They are averaging 5.0 yards per play to the Giants 4.5, converting third downs more than 38% of the time compared to 35% of the time for New York, and they also have a 54% red zone scoring rate compared to just 42% for the Giants.
The Steelers are averaging 23 offensive points per game (16th), while the Giants are averaging 14.1 (31st).
Pittsburgh looked unstoppable last week vs. what was supposed to be a tough Jets defense. They will look to keep that momentum vs. the Giants on Monday night.
Defensively the Steelers also have the advantage. Pittsburgh has allowed just 14 points per game this season and recorded 13 takeaways. The Giants, despite allowing just a 30.1% third-down conversion rate (3rd) and leading the league in sacks (31) have still allowed opponents an average of 21.3 points per game.
The Steelers should win this one at home, but -6.5 is a lot of points, even vs. the Giants. Instead, I am going to root for Malik Nabers and George Pickens to show off a little and take the over.
Only eight games have stayed under 37 this season. Though three of those games involved the Steelers, none of them involved the Giants or Russell Wilson, and only one of them was played at Heinz Stadium.
Pick: OVER 36.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.