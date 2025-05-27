Giants vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
The San Francisco Giants dropped their series opener with the Detroit Tigers on Memorial Day, but they are road favorites on Tuesday with ace Logan Webb on the bump.
The Tigers will counter with veteran Jack Flaherty, but they’ve gone just 2-8 in the 10 starts that Flaherty has made in the 2025 season.
Webb, on the other hand, has allowed three or fewer earned runs in every outing, although he was chased after just four frames in his last start.
Can the Giants, who are in the mix for a top spot in the NL West, even this series?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Giants vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+140)
- Tigers +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline
- Giants: -125
- Tigers: +105
Total
- 7.5 (Over +105/Under -125)
Giants vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (5-4, 2.67 ERA)
- Detroit: Jack Flaherty (2-6, 4.39 ERA)
Giants vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, FDSDET, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 31-23
- Tigers record: 35-20
Giants vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Logan Webb OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded (+140)
If you’re willing to get bold on Tuesday, this outs recorded prop for Logan Webb is worth a look.
The Giants starter is known for going deep into games, recording 19 or more outs in six of his 11 starts in the 2025 season. Webb has pitched well, allowing three or fewer earned runs in every outing while posting a 2.67 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.
Even against a division-leading Tigers team, I think Webb is worth a look at +140 for a prop he’s cleared in over half of his starts. Webb has also thrown 100 or more pitches on five occasions in 2025, so the Giants are willing to stretch him out if he has it rolling.
This line is a little mispriced – even with the Tigers being a tough opponent.
Giants vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s Best MLB Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m backing the Giants with Logan Webb on the mound:
So far this season, Webb has been great for the Giants, posting a 2.67 ERA and a 2.16 Fielding Independent Pitching, allowing three or fewer earned runs in all 11 of his starts.
While the Giants are just 6-5 in his outings, Webb has kept them in just about every single game in 2025.
Detroit has been red hot, leading the AL Central so far this season, but it has not fared well when Jack Flaherty (Tuesday’s starter) has been on the mound. Flaherty has a 4.39 ERA – which isn’t terrible – but the Tigers are 2-8 in his 10 starts.
Flaherty has really struggled over his last seven starts, leading the Tigers to a 1-6 record while posting a 5.65 ERA. He’s allowed three or more earned runs in five of those seven outings.
With Webb on the mound on the other side, I think the Tigers are a team worth fading on Tuesday night.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
