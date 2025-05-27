Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Giants-Tigers, Yankees-Angels, Marlins-Padres)
Every Major League Baseball team is back in action on Tuesday, May 27 after a few were off on Memorial Day.
While there’s no afternoon action like there was on Monday, there are still a few bets that I’m looking to place on May 27, starting with the San Francisco Giants-Detroit Tigers matchup.
The Tigers won the series opener between those teams on Monday, but ace Logan Webb is on the mound for the Giants on Tuesday night – and he’s worth a look in the betting market almost every time he’s on the mound.
Then, there are a pair of West Coast games to consider later in the evening, including Game 2 of the New York Yankees-Los Angeles Angels series.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of the best for Tuesday night’s action.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, May 27
- San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-122) vs. Detroit Tigers
- New York Yankees -1.5 (-118) vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Miami Marlins +1.5 (-142) vs. San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-122) vs. Detroit Tigers
So far this season, Webb has been great for the Giants, posting a 2.67 ERA and a 2.16 Fielding Independent Pitching, allowing three or fewer earned runs in all 11 of his starts.
While the Giants are just 6-5 in his outings, Webb has kept them in just about every single game in 2025.
Detroit has been red hot, leading the AL Central so far this season, but it has not fared well when Jack Flaherty (Tuesday’s starter) has been on the mound. Flaherty has a 4.39 ERA – which isn’t terrible – but the Tigers are 2-8 in his 10 starts.
Flaherty has really struggled over his last seven starts, leading the Tigers to a 1-6 record while posting a 5.65 ERA. He’s allowed three or more earned runs in five of those seven outings.
With Webb on the mound on the other side, I think the Tigers are a team worth fading on Tuesday night.
New York Yankees -1.5 (-118) vs. Los Angeles Angels
Despite falling behind 1-0 on Monday night, the New York Yankees pulled out an easy win and cover against the Los Angeles Angels with a 5-1 victory.
Now, New York turns to one of the hottest pitchers in baseball in lefty Carlos Rodon, who has given up just 37 hits in 65.2 innings of work. He’s posted a 2.88 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP this season, leading the Yankees to a 6-5 record in his 11 outings.
Rodon has a 1.48 ERA over his last seven starts, allowing more than two earned runs on just one occasion.
Meanwhile, Angels lefty Tyler Anderson is struggling at the moment, giving up nine runs over his last two starts to push his ERA to 3.60 in 2025. While that’s not a bad number, Anderson’s underlying metrics are concerning.
He has a 5.23 FIP this season and an expected ERA of 3.80, which ranks in just the 50th percentile in MLB.
Plus, the Yankees are the No. 1 team in MLB in batting average and OPS against left-handed pitching. The Angels, on the other hand, are just 18th in OPS and 28th in batting average against southpaws.
To top things off, Los Angeles has the worst bullpen ERA in the league. So even if Anderson pitches well, I don’t trust the Angels’ ‘pen to keep things in check once he exits.
Miami Marlins +1.5 (-142) vs. San Diego Padres
The Miami Marlins are in last place in the NL East, but they’ve won five of their last 10 games heading into Tuesday’s clash with the San Diego Padres.
The Padres are just 3-7 in their last 10 games, and they rank 29th in batting average and 28th in OPS over the last 15 days of MLB action. The Marlins are much better on the offensive side right now, ranking eighth in batting average and 13th in OPS over that stretch.
I’m buying Miami on Tuesday night to keep this close, especially since the Marlins are an impressive 28-24 on the run line in the 2025 season.
Max Meyer (4.15 ERA) has been solid for the Marlins this season, ranking in the 77th percentile in whiff percentage and 75th percentile in strikeout percentage. While his ERA isn’t great in 2025, Meyer does have a lower FIP, a sign that he could be due for some positive regression in the future.
Meanwhile, Padres starter Stephen Kolek has gotten knocked around in his last two starts, allowing nine runs (eight earned) and 15 hits across 11.0 innings of work.
He ranks in the second percentile in average exit velocity against and the sixth percentile in hard hit percentage this season. I wouldn't be shocked if the Marlins offense is able to score a few runs off of him, and I can’t trust this struggling Padres offense to run away with this one.
Miami is live for the upset – and should be in the mix to cover – on Tuesday.
