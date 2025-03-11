Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for WCC Tournament Final
The WCC Championship Game pits the two best teams in the league, meeting for the third time this season.
St. Mary’s has had Gonzaga’s number all season long and will look to complete a season sweep of the Bulldogs in the West Coast Conference Championship Game. Can the Gaels, who have been an underdog in all three games, make it three in a row with the stakes at its highest on a neutral floor in Las Vegas?
Here’s our betting preview.
Gonzaga vs. St. Mary’s Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Gonzaga: -3.5 (-112)
- St. Mary’s: +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Gonzaga: -170
- St. Mary’s: +140
Total: 137.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Gonzaga vs. St. Mary’s How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 11th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Orleans Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Gonzaga Record: 24-8
- St. Mary’s Record: 28-4
Gonzaga vs. St. Mary’s Best Player Prop Bets
Gonzaga
- Ryan Nembhard OVER 8.5 Assists (-118)
Nembhard is the engine behind the Gonzaga offense, fourth in the nation in assist rate. He stimulates ball movement in the Bulldogs' offense while also providing a downhill threat to open up the perimeter for the rest of the team.
He dished out eight assists in the home loss after dropping 12 dimes in the first game; that was another close loss to the Gaels.
No matter how Gonzaga attacks this Saint Mary’s defense, it’ll go through Nembhard’s shot creation.
St. Mary’s
- Augustas Mariciulionis OVER 12.5 Points (+100)
The Bulldogs' defense allows a ton of three-point shots, which has me eyeing the senior guard as a scorer. He is a dangerous three-point shooter, hitting 39% of his three-point shots in conference play, and has cleared this total in seven of the last nine games.
He did go under this total in both games against Gonzaga, but I’m willing to trust his three-point shooting to get him over this time around.
Gonzaga vs. St. Mary’s Prediction and Pick
The Bulldogs have struggled with the Gaels in both matchups this season, as the team can’t match Saint Mary’s on the glass.
The team is +19 across the two games in the rebounding department, which is incredibly impactful against Saint Mary’s meticulous pace that features the fourth slowest pace in the country, per KenPom’s adjusted tempo metric.
This is a clash of styles, with Gonzaga countering with a frenetic tempo, constantly running up the floor to hunt transition opportunities. However, Saint Mary’s has been able to dictate each matchup, and with its fantastic rebounding, I believe Randy Bennett’s squad can do it for a third time.
Also, keep an eye on Gonzaga’s shaky perimeter defense. The team grades out below the national average in spot up points allowed per possession, which can open up for a big game from the Gaels' wings from beyond the arc.
PICK: Saint Mary’s +3.5 (-108, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.