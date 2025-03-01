Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 1
Gonzaga and San Francisco will meet on a semi neutral court at the Chase Center on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs will be looking for a tune up ahead of the WCC Tournament by beating San Francisco for a second time this season, but the Dons are in great form with seven wins in their last eight games. The only loss? To Gonzaga.
Can the Bulldogs cover the lofty spread in San Francisco on Saturday night? Let’s get you set for the late night showdown out west.
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Gonzaga: -9.5 (-102)
- San Francisco: +9.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Gonzaga: -410
- San Francisco: +315
Total: 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Gonzaga Record: 22-8
- San Francisco Record: 23-7
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Best Prop Bets
Gonzaga
Graham Ike OVER 17.5 Points (-130)
Ike should have little issue getting to his quota against San Francisco, which checks in 238 in mid-range field goal percentage allowed and 108th in near-proximity field goal percentage allowed.
The Zags big man is an efficient post player with deft touch with the second best effective field goal percentage in WCC play at 62%.
After scoring 18 points in the first meeting, I like taking his over on Saturday night.
San Francisco
Malik Thomas OVER 18.5 Points (-110)
This game should feature plenty of possessions with San Francisco willing to run with Gonzaga’s up-tempo attack.
We saw Thomas factor in heavily on the road in the first meeting, scoring 25 points as he got to the free throw line nine times in addition to making four threes. That started a three game heater for the senior guard, who scored 20 or more in the next two games as well.
Thomas will be counted on to do the heavy lifting against the elite Zags offense, but vulnerable defense, so I’ll count on him to get his shots up and get over the lofty points prop.
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Prediction and Pick
Gonzaga gashed San Francisco in the first meeting about two weeks ago as the Zags shot 58% on twos and got whatever it wanted on the interior and on the glass.
I don’t think the Dons have many levers to pull to slow down the Bulldogs offense as the team has seen its uptick in play based around a startling good run of three-point variance. Even against Gonzaga, which shot 28% from deep, the Dons have been quite fortunate defending the perimeter.
Since the beginning of February, the Dons are allowing teams to shoot 19% from beyond the arc. I don’t see that being sustainable, nor do I see the defense built to slow down Gonzaga, who had little issue putting up 88 points without the three-point shot working.
In an up-tempo affair, I’ll look to back the Bulldogs offense.
PICK: Gonzaga Team Total OVER 83.5 (-112, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
