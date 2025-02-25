Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Gonzaga failed to avenge a mid-season loss to Saint Mary’s over the weekend, suffering a season sweep to the Gaels.
The Bulldogs won’t be winning the WCC regular season title, but can fortify its standing near the top of the league with a win on the road against Santa Clara, who also knocked off the Zags earlier this season.
Can Mark Few’s group rebound and go on the road to show its high end ceiling against a formidable conference foe?
Here’s our betting preview for Tuesday’s matchup.
Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Gonzaga: -6.5 (-110)
- Santa Clara: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Gonzaga: -275
- Santa Clara: +220
Total: 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Leavey Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Gonzaga Record: 21-8
- Santa Clara Record: 19-10
Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Key Players to Watch and Best Prop Bets
Gonzaga
Graham Ike OVER 16.5 Points (-130)
Ike is a dominant low post threat, evident when he dropped 21 points on eight-of-10 shooting on two-point shots against the Broncos in the first meeting.
I believe the veteran big man can keep it up against Santa Clara, who has struggled to defend post up actions all season, allowing one point per possession on post ups this season and have struggled to defend pick-and-rolls as well.
In a matchup that has turned into a shootout already this season, I’m banking on Ike to keep it up and go over his season average of 16.8 points per game.
Santa Clara
Adama-Alpha Bal: Ball will return from a three game absence due to illness, a huge boost to the Santa Clara offense that has been one of the best in WCC play. The Broncos scored 103 points in Gonzaga last month and Bal was a big reason why, scoring 20 points while phishing out four assists in the win. A knockdown shooter, shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc on the season.
Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Prediction and Pick
Santa Clara has been on a great run in WCC play, covering in eight of the last 10 games, and will get an opportunity to compete with a perennial contender in Gonzaga, a team that has struggled to play to oddsmakers expectations against the top teams in the conference.
The Bulldogs have failed to cover against the three other top teams in the league: Santa Clara, Saint Mary’s and San Francisco.
While I do lean towards Santa Clara covering the multiple possession spread, my eyes are on the over.
There could be some harsh regression for Santa Clara, who shot 18-of-38 from three-point range against Gonzaga and are fresh off a monstrous 23-of-38 shooting game against Washington State. However, this matchup should skew towards plenty of possessions between two teams that are in the top half of the league in adjusted tempo, per KenPom.
While I question if the Broncos can continue to shoot at such a torrid rate from beyond the arc, the addition of Bal will give the team another ball handler that can both space the floor and create his own shot against a Gonzaga defense that has been overrated on defense all season, ranking 86th in adjusted defensive efficiency against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams, per Bart Torvik.
Meanwhile, Gonzaga’s offense has an incredibly high floor, able to put pressure on the Broncos shaky rim protection. Santa Clara is outside the top 100 in near-proximity field goal percentage, per Haslametrics, which can factor heavily against a rim running Zags offense.
In another up-tempo affair, bet on both offenses to show out.
PICK: OVER 162.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
