Grand Canyon vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
Maryland is a popular team to go on a run in the NCAA Tournament but in order to do so, the Terrapins need to first get past the Grand Canyon Lopes.
Grand Canyon finished in second place in the Western Athletic Conference, but went on a run in the conference tournament, eventually beating the top team, Utah Valley, in the conference championship game. Maryland also finished in second place in the Big Ten, but fell short to Michigan in the tournament semifinal.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this first round showdown.
Grand Canyon vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Grand Canyon +10.5 (-115)
- Maryland -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Grand Canyon +425
- Maryland -600
Total
- OVER 150.5 (-105)
- UNDER 150.5 (-115)
Grand Canyon vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Game Time: 4:35 PM EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Grand Canyon Record: 26-7
- Maryland Record: 25-8
Grand Canyon vs. Maryland Best Prop Bets
Grand Canyon Prop Bet
- Tyon Grant-Foster UNDER 5.5 (-150) via BetMGM
Tyon Grant-Foster is the leading rebounder for Grand Canyon, averaging 6.0 rebounds per game, but he and the rest of the Lopes have a tough rebounding matchup against the Terps. Maryland is s top 80 rebounding team in the country against much more difficult competition. I'll take the UNDER on Grant-Foster's rebounding total.
Maryland Prop Bet
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-130) via BetMGM
Ja'Kobi Gillespie is is Maryland's top 3-point shooter, including hitting his three-point shots at a rate of 41.2%. Grand Canyon has allowed its opponents to shoot 44.3% from beyond the arc over their last three games so don't be surprised if Gillespie catches fire from 3-point land on Friday.
Grand Canyon vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
I'm extremely high on Maryland this tournament so I have no fear laying the points on them in the opening round against Grand Canyon. The Terps are a complete team with little to no weaknesses, leaving Grand Canyon no opening to attack.
66.4% of Grand Canyon's shots come from two-point range, the 54th highest rate in the country. Now, they have to face a Maryland team that ranks 53rd in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 47.6% from two-point range.
If you have concerns about them covering the spread, keep in mind Maryland ranks sixth in the country in average scoring margin, beating teams by an average of 14.7 points per game.
Pick: Maryland -10.5 (-105) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!