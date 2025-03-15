Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for WAC Tournament Final
If you're looking for some late-night action on Saturday, consider the WAC Tournament final between the Grand Canyon Lopes and Utah Valley Wolverines, which is set to tip-off at 11:30 PM ET.
A berth in the NCAA Tournament is on the line when these two teams face-off, and this game promises to be a fun one. Utah Valley won the first regular season meeting with Grand Canyon on January 9, but the Lopes got their revenge, winning the rematch on February 1 in dominating fashion.
Let's take a look at the odds, key players, and my best bet for this late-night showdown.
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Grand Canyon -4.5 (-110)
- Utah Valley +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grand Canyon -210
- Utah Valley +170
Total
- OVER 142.5 (-110)
- UNDER 142.5 (-110)
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 15
- Game Time: 11:30 PM EST
- Venue: Orleans Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Grand Canyon Record: 25-7 (13-3 Conference)
- Utah Valley Record: 25-7 (15-1 Conference)
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Key Players to Watch
Grand Canyon
Jakobe Coles: Jakobe Coles has been the hero for Grand Canyon so far in the tournament. He has combined for 46 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and three steals in their two tournament matchups. Slowing him down is going to be a key to success for Utah Valley.
Utah Valley
Dominick Nelson: Dominick Nelson has been Utah Valley's leading scorer all year, averaging 14.8 points per game, but he's disappeared in the tournament. He shot 12.5% from the field and 25.0% from the field in his two tournament games. If he puts up another poor performance like that, the Wolverines will be watching the NCAA Tournament from home.
Grand Canyton vs. Utah Valley Prediction and Pick
Not enough separates these two teams to do anything but take the side that's getting points. They rank 158th and 180th in effective field goal percentage, 9th and 21st in defensive efficiency, and 50th and 58th in rebounding percentage.
One aspect that could make a significant difference is the interior defense of Utah Valley. Both teams rank inside the top 60 in the country in two-point shot rate, keeping the majority of their offense down low. The Wolverines have one of the best interior defenses in the country, ranking ninth in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping them to shooting just 45.3% from down low.
I'll take the points with Utah Valley.
Pick: Utah Valley +4.5 (-110) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
