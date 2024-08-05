Greece vs. Germany Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Olympic Basketball Quarterfinals
Germany has answered the call after winning gold in the FIBA World Cup in 2023, blitzing the difficult Group B that included the highly touted France team, and into the knockout stage where the team will face Greece.
Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece will try to stun the favored German team that looks like a serious contender to medal in the 2024 Olympic Games. Littered with NBA players like Franz and Mo Wagner as well as point guard Dennis Schroder, Germany will look to limit the former MVP’s impact and cruise to the semifinals.
Here’s our full breakdown for the Greece vs. Germany knockout stage matchup.
Greece vs. Germany Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Greece: +7.5 (-110)
- Germany: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Greece: +250
- Germany: -325
Total: 162.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Greece vs. Germany How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 5th
- Game Time: 5:00 AM EST
- Venue: Accor Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
Greece vs. Germany Key Players to Watch
Greece
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leading the Olympic Games in points per game with 27, Antetokounmpo has been a dominant force in Paris, adding nearly eight rebounds and four assists. Against a formidable front line, Anteotkounmpo will need to be at his best for Grece to advance.
Germany
Franz Wagner: Wagner has been impressive for the German squad, the Orlando Magic forward. He is averaging nearly 22 points as he showcased why he is a budding star in the NBA on the Olympic stage. Can he take advantage of a relatively shallow Greece squad? We saw Santi Aldama drop 19 points and grab 12 rebounds.
Greece vs. Germany Prediction and Pick
Germany was the class of Group B in the group stages, winning by double digits in all three games and an average margin of 12.3 points.
Greece surprised the Australian squad in the Group stage and was able to stay competitive with the Canadian and Spanish squad, losing by seven in each game.
Instead of looking at the spread for this one, I’m going to eye the total, which seems to be underrating the German defense. The Germans haven’t allowed more than 77 points this entire Olympic Games while Greece has been more of a defense-minded team as well, breaking 80 points just once.
With Antetokounmpo patrolling the rim, I’m most confident in the game being a cagey affair with defense leading the way.
PICK: UNDER 162.5 (-144)
