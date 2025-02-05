Green Bay Packers 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Packers Viewed as Super Bowl Contenders
The Green Bay Packers are a proven postseason contender in a volatile NFC, but can the team take the next step?
The Packers have a roster that is ready to win as soon as next year around the talented Jordan Love at quarterback that finished the season banged up, and oddsmakers have taken note of that when looking at the Super Bowl odds of next season.
Green Bay made a seamless transition from Aaron Rodgers to Love, who won a playoff game last season and have now lost to the eventual NFC champions in two straight seasons in the 49ers and Eagles.
So, can the Packers take the next step? Here’s next season’s Super Bowl odds before the offseason gets underway.
Green Bay Packers Super Bowl 60 Odds
- Green Bay Packers: +1900
Packers Viewed as Super Bowl Contender Entering 2026
The Packers have a roster ready to compete with the top teams in the NFC, and with some changes coming across the NFC North, which was the best division in the NFL last season, the team can be ready to pounce.
Green Bay came in third in the NFC North last season, but the Lions lost both its coordinators and the second place Vikings are likely transitioning to second year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. So, is there an opportunity for Green Bay to move up the standings with the Bears still putting together its roster of the future with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
The Packers have a young and talented roster with the ability to improve it. As long as Love can return to form after an injury riddled 2024, this team will likely be a threat in the crowded NFC.
It appears that oddsmakers are buying them as well, placing the Packers behind only the Eagles, Lions and 49ers on the oddsboard among Super Bowl contenders.
