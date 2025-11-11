Grizzlies vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 11
The New York Knicks have been elite at home this season, winning all six of their games, and they’re on a four-game winning streak heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.
New York is now second in the NBA in offensive rating, and Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson both are candidates to go All-NBA for the second season in a row.
Meanwhile, Ja Morant shot just 3-for-18 in the Grizzlies’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Memphis is now just 4-7 in the 2025-26 season, and it could be a team that ends up in the lottery since it’s in a loaded Western Conference.
The Knicks are favored to move to 7-3 in this matchup, but can they cover the spread for the seventh game in a row at home?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and my prediction for Tuesday’s interconference matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +10.5 (-118)
- Knicks -10.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +330
- Knicks: -425
Total
- 231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Grizzlies vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Grizzlies record: 4-7
- Knicks record: 6-3
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Javon Small – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Mitchell Robinson – questionable
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Karl-Anthony Towns 11+ Rebounds (-151)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Towns is a solid prop target against Memphis:
Karl-Anthony Towns has 11 or more rebounds in seven of his nine games for the Knicks this season, and he’s grabbed at least 10 boards in every matchup.
With Mitchell Robinson (questionable) potentially out for this game, Towns could have an even bigger role on the glass as the primary center in New York’s starting lineup. KAT has thrived as a rebounder during his time in New York, averaging 12.8 rebounds per game last season and 12.7 this season.
He’s also averaging a whopping 21.1 rebound chances per game in the 2025-26 campaign.
The Grizzlies are down two centers in Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey, and they rank 20th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 21st in opponent rebounds per game. Towns should have a big day on the glass on Tuesday.
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
New York is a perfect 6-0 straight up and against the spread at home this season, dominating all different levels of opponents from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves to the Brooklyn Nets in their last home game.
Now, the Knicks take on a Memphis team that is 22nd in the NBA in net rating and just 25th in offensive rating so far this season. The Grizzlies are down multiple rotation players with Clarke, Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome all banged up.
That’s led Memphis to just a 3-8 start against the spread, and it’s going to have a hard time containing a Knicks offense that has jumped to No. 2 in the NBA, scoring 137 and 134 points in its last two games.
At home, the Knicks have posted an average scoring margin of +17.7 – the second-best mark in the NBA. New York should win a fifth game in a row in this matchup.
Pick: Knicks -10.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
