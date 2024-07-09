Grizzlies vs. Sixers NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 9
The NBA’s Utah summer league continues in Utah on Tuesday night with the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers facing off on the second night of a back-to-back.
Memphis played a thrilling opener against the Utah Jazz on Monday, going to overtime thanks to a tip-in by Zach Edey in the final second.
While the Grizz lost in overtime, Edey, GG Jackson, Jake LaRavia, and Scotty Pippen Jr. all finished in double figures.
Philly came out of Monday’s action in better spirits, winning by 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the back of 29 points from Ricky Council IV. Oddsmakers have set this matchup as a pick’em, as both teams have some proven NBA talent on their rosters.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and a pick for this summer league clash.
Grizzlies vs. Sixers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +1 (-110)
- Sixers -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -105
- Sixers: -115
Total
- 186.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Grizzlies vs. Sixers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Grizzlies record: 0-1
- Sixers record: 1-0
Grizzlies vs. Sixers Key Players to Watch
Memphis Grizzlies
Zach Edey: The new Memphis Grizzlies center made his debut on Monday night and he did not disappoint, scoring 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting while grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking four shots in 34 minutes of action. He also forced overtime by tipping in an intentionally missed free throw to tie the game at 90.
Philadelphia 76ers
Jared McCain: A first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, McCain made his summer league debut on Monday night, scoring 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting in a Philly win. McCain is known for his 3-point shot, but he was 0-for-6 from beyond the arc on Monday. I’d expect him to bounce back in this matchup.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Grizzlies vs. Sixers Prediction and Pick
This is a pretty even matchup – if everyone suits up again for both sides – which leads me to a bet on the OVER since there is so much NBA talent on both rosters.
Jackson, Council IV, and Edey all may find themselves as players who are early exits before the end of the Las Vegas summer league, as they’ve all shown something at the NBA level – or have looked too good in this setting.
Memphis needed overtime to combine for 192 points against the Jazz while the Sixers and Thunder ended up with 194 total points.
I am a little worried about these teams on a back-to-back, as we could see some of the stars sit out, but if not, I love the OVER.
Memphis has some room to grow on offense after shooting just over 40 percent from the field and under 20 percent from 3 on Monday, while the Sixers were on fire, pushing 49 percent from the field.
Let’s root for some points in the first summer league matchup on Tuesday night.
Pick: OVER 186.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.