Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 18
The San Antonio Spurs picked up a nice win on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings even with Victor Wembanyama (calf) out of the lineup.
The star big man is listed as out – and will miss a few weeks – for Tuesday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, who are dealing with injury issues of their own. The Grizz have been without several rotation players this season, and now Ja Morant (calf) is set to miss multiple weeks.
So, the 9-4 Spurs have a chance to pick up their 10th win of the 2025-26 season as home favorites on Tuesday.
Memphis has lost four games in a row and is only 1-5 on the road this season, and it’s going to have a hard time keeping up with the plethora of young guards that the Spurs have at their disposal.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop target and a prediction for Tuesday night’s matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +5.5 (-105)
- Spurs -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +190
- Spurs: -230
Total
- 232.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Grizzlies vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Grizzlies record: 4-10
- Spurs record: 9-4
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ja Morant – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Javon Small – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Dylan Harper – out
- Stephon Castle – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Jordan McLaughlin – out
- David Jones Garcia – questionable
- Riley Minix – questionable
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luke Kornet OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-125)
I'm eyeing Luke Kornet on the glass on Tuesday night with Wembanyama out.
Kornet received the start in place of Wemby on Sunday, and he racked up 13 points and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes of action. Kornet is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game in mainly a bench role for the Spurs this season (six appearances).
This is a great matchup for the big man, as the Grizzlies rank 22nd in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 26th in opponent rebounds per game. Memphis has not shot the ball well (29th in effective field goal percentage), which has given opponents plenty of chances to clear the defensive glass.
I expect Kornet to play a pretty big role on Tuesday night.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting the UNDER in the Grizzlies-Spurs battle:
There are a ton of key players out of the lineup for the Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs matchup on Tuesday.
Ja Morant and Victor Wembanyama are both sidelined due to calf injuries while Dylan Harper (also calf) and Stephon Castle (hip) will both sit out for San Antonio. Plus, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. are still out for the Grizzlies, leaving them with very little ball-handling or proven guard play on Tuesday.
So, I’m going to take the UNDER, as Memphis has sported one of the worst offenses in the NBA even with Morant in action.
The Grizzlies rank:
- 29th in effective field goal percentage
- 26th in offensive rating
- 25th in points per game
- 28th in 3-point percentage
Now, they have to take on a Spurs defense that is No. 5 in the league in defensive rating this season.
Wemby’s injury certainly lowers San Antonio’s ceiling on both sides of the ball, and the UNDER is a league-best 9-5 in the Grizzlies’ 14 games.
I think we’re in for a bit of a dog fight on Tuesday night between these short-handed ball clubs.
Pick: UNDER 232.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
