Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 29
The Phoenix Suns are in danger of digging an even deeper hole for themselves. They’ll host the Memphis Grizzlies as a 1.5-point home underdog on Wednesday in hopes of avoiding a fourth straight defeat. Dropping to 1-4 could be extremely damaging to their 2025-26 outlook.
Devin Booker was able to lift the Suns past the Sacramento Kings in their season opener, but hasn’t had the tools to secure another win since then. His backcourt partner Jalen Green hasn’t suited up yet this season and it’s clear that he needs a co-star for Phoenix to turn things around.
The Grizzlies have been a mixed bag so far this season, but can depend on Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to lead the charge. Oddsmakers expect a very close matchup, but one team appears to have a clear edge.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies: -1.5 (-118)
- Suns: +1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -130
- Suns: +110
Total
- 240.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Grizzlies vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network
- Grizzlies record: 2-2
- Suns record: 1-3
Grizzlies vs. Suns Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – questionable
- Santi Aldama – questionable
Suns Injury Report
- Koby Brea – out
- Dillon Brooks – out
- CJ Huntley – out
- Jalen Green – questionable
Grizzlies vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ja Morant to record 8+ Assists (+108)
Morant seemed focused on scoring first in his first two games of the 2025-26 season, but his assist total has gone up with each outing. He’s now notched at least eight assists in his last two contests ahead of his matchup with one of the NBA’s worst scoring defenses. Only the Brooklyn Nets are giving up more points per game than the Suns and Morant has averaged at least 8.1 assists per game twice in his previous three seasons. Morant can make plays against a porous defense that won’t have Brooks at its disposal.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Phoenix is 0-3-1 against the spread with Brooks acting as the team’s premier perimeter defender and secondary scorer, so there’s no reason to believe the team will be in good shape without him and Green.
Even if Green does suit up, there’s no telling whether the Suns will be cautious, as the score-first combo guard relies on his explosiveness a ton and the hamstring injury he’s recovering from could hamper him significantly. Booker and Grayson Allen won’t move the needle against a team with two All-Stars available.
The Grizzlies have a good chance to cover and are 2-2 against the spread this year, but you’re probably better off just taking them to win straight up here in case some late-game shenanigans somehow result in a one-point game.
Pick: Grizzlies moneyline (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
