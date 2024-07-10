Grizzlies vs. Thunder NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 10
The Memphis Grizzlies sat several of their best young players – Zach Edey, GG Jackson II, Jake LaRavia, and Scotty Pippen Jr. – in their win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, but they could be back in action on Wednesday.
The latest odds for Memphis’ summer league matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder suggest some of them will play, as the Grizz are favored by 7.5 points.
OKC picked up a blowout win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, but can it move to 2-1 with a win as an underdog?
Here’s everything you need to know for this summer league matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Grizzlies -7.5 (-110)
- Thunder +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -325
- Thunder: +260
Total
- 180.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Grizzlies record: 1-1
- Thunder record: 1-1
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Key Players to Watch
Memphis Grizzlies
Zach Edey: After sitting on Tuesday’s win over Philadelphia, Edey could be back in action tonight. The new Memphis Grizzlies center made his debut on Monday night and he did not disappoint, scoring 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting while grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking four shots in 34 minutes of action.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Ousmane Dieng: There’s a chance Dieng doesn’t play in this game after scoring 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting on Tuesday night. A former lottery pick, Dieng is looking to prove he belongs in the NBA after playing sparingly over the last two seasons.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
OKC doesn’t have a ton of NBA-level talent on its roster this summer, as young players like Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams have done more than outgrow the summer league.
Memphis ended up losing even with all four of its best young guns in action against the Utah Jazz earlier this summer, and we don’t know how many minutes Memphis will be willing to run everyone tonight.
With a spread this big, I don’t mind taking a shot on OKC, who dominated the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Utah has 13 players either on its roster or on a two-way in the summer league, so even with Keyonte George, Walker Kessler, and Taylor Hendricks sitting out, Tuesday’s win was an impressive one for the Thunder.
I’ll take OKC to cover the spread in this matchup.
Pick: Thunder +7.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.