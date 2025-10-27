Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 27
The Golden State Warriors Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are both 2-1 this season heading into Monday night’s matchup.
Steph Curry and the Warriors are playing the front end of a back-to-back, as they’ll take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. That has led to the team ruling out Al Horford for Monday night’s matchup.
Memphis had a bad loss to the Miami Heat on Friday, but it has knocked off New Orleans and Indiana even with Zach Edey, Ty Jerome and several other rotation players out of the lineup. Ja Morant (22.0 points per game) will look to build on a solid start to the season, as he dropped 35 in the season-opening win over New Orleans.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are looking to start strong with Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green all healthy. Golden State ended up in the play-in tournament last season, but it’s aiming to avoid a similar finish in the 2025-26 season.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +8.5 (-115)
- Warriors -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +260
- Warriors: -325
Total
- 238.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Grizzlies vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 27
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Grizzlies record: 2-1
- Warriors record: 2-1
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Al Horford – out
- Alex Toohey – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jimmy Butler OVER 19.5 Points (-118)
So far this season, Butler has 21 or more points in two of his three games, and I love this matchup against a Memphis team that is down multiple bigs (Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey) to help protect the rim on Monday.
Butler has done a great job getting to the line this season, attempting 34 free throws in his three games, and it’s led to him averaging 22.0 points per game despite shooting just 43.2 percent from the field.
Now, he takes on a Memphis team that allowed 146 points to the Miami Heat earlier this season and ranks 16th in defensive rating and fourth in pace. I think this could end up being a high-scoring game, as Golden State is a perfect 3-0 to the OVER in the 2025-26 season.
Butler is a value bet at 19.5 points, especially if he gets back to taking double-digit shots in this game. Jimmy attempted just seven shots (still had 14 points) in a blowout loss to Portland in his last game.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The Warriors have hit the OVER in every game they’ve played this season, combining for 228, 268 and 258 points in their three games.
Memphis is 2-1 to the OVER this season, putting up 250 combined points or more in two of three games this season.
The Grizzlies love to push the tempo (fourth in pace this season), and that should be a good mix against a Golden State team that is eighth in offensive rating but just 28th in defensive rating this season.
If this game turns into a track meet, I don’t love betting on a side, as it could turn into a blowout if Golden State gets hot from 3. However, the OVER is an interesting play since the Warriors have at least 119 points in every game this season.
The Grizzlies allowed 146 points to Miami earlier this season, and they gave up 122 to New Orleans in their opener. I expect plenty of offensive fireworks between two teams in the bottom half of the league in defense this season.
Pick: OVER 238.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
